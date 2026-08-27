UFC Champion Carlos Ulberg Provides Updated Return Fight Timeline

UFC Light Heavyweight Carlos Ulberg has provided a major update regarding his ongoing recovery from knee surgery.

We’re now nearly five months removed from Ulberg’s title-winning performance at UFC 327, which saw “Black Jag” knock out former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka in the night’s main event.

The biggest victory of Ulberg’s career unfortunately came at significant cost, as he injured his knee during the opening part of the fight before rallying to finish Procházka and claim the vacant light heavyweight belt.

Carlos Ulberg Discusses Return Timeline Before UFC Shanghai

It was confirmed in the aftermath of UFC 327 that Ulberg had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, and subsequent surgery has kept the 35-year-old from returning to the gym to prepare for what would be his first title defense.

Speaking to assembled media during fight week for UFC Shanghai, Ulberg admitted that he’s frustrated by not being able to train but doesn’t want to risk the chance of reinjuring his knee.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m doing everything to make sure that as the champion, I get myself back on the mats,” Ulberg said (h/t BJPENN.com) “I’m ready to get myself healthy again so that I can come and defend my title early next year… If I come back too early, or even now, right now, it’s just guarding the ACL, guarding my knee, so that when I come back, everything is in good order. I know myself that when I come back, I’m going to be stronger mentally and physically for sure.”

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ulberg certainly isn’t the first UFC light heavyweight champion to be hampered by an injury after winning the belt, as Procházka famously vacated the title after a shoulder injury derailed a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill also relinquished the belt after rupturing his Achilles.

UFC Still Needs Title Fights to Fill Out 2026 Schedule

The UFC hasn’t yet indicated that an interim light heavyweight title will be created during Ulberg’s absence, but that possibility is looking more and more likely given that the champion doesn’t expect to return until sometime next year.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only UFC title bouts currently confirmed for the remainder of the promotion’s 2026 calendar are the highly-anticipated flyweight rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331 and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev, which is scheduled for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

October’s UFC 332 card still lacks a title fight at the top of the bill, and the promotion recently also confirmed that UFC 334 will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 14 before UFC 335 goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a month later.

Who Could Challenge Ulberg or Fight for Interim UFC Belt?

Ulberg already bested a number of the UFC’s top light heavyweights on his current 10-fight win streak, but there are a few fighters that could fight for interim gold and try to set up a title unification bout with the champion.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former titleholder Procházka does seem to very much still be in the championship mix given that some fans felt he let a clearly-injured Ulberg off the hook at UFC 327, and Magomed Ankalaev also recently returned to the win column when he stopped Bogdan Guskov in Abu Dhabi in July.

UFC fighter Alex Pereira watches a match during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Pereira also still holds the #1 spot in the light heavyweight rankings even after coming up short in an interim heavyweight title bout at The White House, and former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is ranked at #4 after stopping the formerly-unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov on the same night that Ulberg knocked out Procházka.