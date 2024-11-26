MMA Knockout

UFC Macau's Biggest Loser Issues Statement After First Career Defeat

-950 favorite Wang Cong was choked unconscious by Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Macau.

Wang Cong has released her first statement since suffering her first MMA defeat at the hands of Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Macau.

Cong entered the fight as a near -1000 favorite. She had an undefeated 6-0 record and an extensive kickboxing career, including a victory over current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

'The Joker' was expected to run through Fernandes with relative ease, and this was the case until she ran into a head kick in the second round, suffering a knockdown and being choked unconscious by her +625 opponent.

Gabriella Fernandes hurting Wang Cong
Zuffa LLC

'I Will Come Back Soon,' Wang Cong Certain She'll Become UFC Champ

In a statement released to social media on November 25, Cong thanked her supporters and emphasised that she still believes she's "the one":

"Thanks for those who came out on Saturday night and fans supported me. This is the fight game, one mistake can cost you the match. But I’m good, no injuries and in good spirit. I still believe I’m the one 🏆 without doubt. I will come back soon [UFC] . Also congratulations [Fernandes] , thank you for taking the fight. Hope you enjoy the China trip."

Published
