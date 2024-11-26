Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo Press Conference Free Live Stream
'The Golden Boy' Ryan Garcia is returning from his long layoff for an exhibition boxing match at RIZIN DECADE on December 30.
His opponent is 29-year-old kickboxing phenom Rukiya Anpo, a former K-1 kickboxing world champion who fought Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition in July. 'Demolition Man' put the work on Pacquiao, but exhibition rules declared it a draw since there was no knockout. Garcia is using Anpo's aggression against the 'Pacman' as motivation to chase the finish.
Fight fans can also warm up to the fight with the official press conference, which will stream on Tuesday, November 26, at 4 p.m. ET. The stream is below, courtesy of RIZIN FF on YouTube.
