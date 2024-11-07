Rodtang Stripped of Muay Thai Title Before ONE 169 Co-Main Event

Rodtang fails to make weight and has been stripped of ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. The fight will now proceed at a catchweight of 135.5 pounds.



Because Jacob Smith passed weight and hydration, he will be eligible to win the belt.#ONE169 | Nov 8 at 8PM ET⁠

🇺🇸🇨🇦… pic.twitter.com/PJKRCBBuzi