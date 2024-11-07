Rodtang Stripped of Muay Thai Title Before ONE 169 Co-Main Event
Only one fighter will be eligible to walk away as champion in the co-main event of ONE 169 this weekend.
Rodtang Loses Belt At ONE 169 Weigh-In Day
Originally set to take place in Atlanta, GA after ONE 168 also took place on U.S. soil in Denver, CO, ONE 169 is scheduled to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on November 8.
The high-profile event is headlined by ONE triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin taking on Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane in a heavyweight title bout. The card also boasts two other title fights, with Rodtang set to rematch Jacob Smith in a flyweight Muay Thai contest and Jackie Buntan taking on Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing title.
The rematch between Rodtang and Smith will feature as the ONE 169 co-main event, but unfortunately “The Iron Man” failed to make weight the day before the card and was subsequently stripped of his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai belt.
This is not the first time that Rodtang has struggled to make weight under the ONE Championship banner, and this is now the second offense in a row after he weighed-in 6.25 pounds over the ONE flyweight limit for a kickboxing bout with Denis Purić at ONE 167 that cost him 25 percent of his fight purse.
“The Iron Man” still won’t be able to reclaim his title even if he prevails in a catchweight contest at Lumpinee Stadium this weekend, but after Smith successfully made weight he’s still eligible to win the belt if he can avenge his previous loss to Rodtang from ONE 157 in May 2022.
The other two title fights scheduled for ONE 169 remain intact after those four fighters all successfully made weight, and the card also features a number of other intriguing matchups such as Marcus Buchecha vs. Amir Aliakbari and Kade Ruotolo competing in his second MMA bout against Ahmed Mujtaba.
