Ronda Rousey's ex-coach emotional after broken promise ruins UFC career in 'DSOTC'
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey will have her career chronicled as part of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Cage" documentary series Wednesday night (10 p.m. ET, VICE TV).
Ronda Rousey's Rise To Fame
As expected, the episode will dive into Rousey's quick rise toward women's MMA stardom, becoming the first-ever female UFC champion and her transition from being an MMA trailblazer in Strikeforce to kickstarting the UFC women's divisions now commonplace today, which began with bantamweight in 2013.
Who should replace Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313?
Divisions today are comprised of strawweight (115 pounds), flyweight (125 pounds), bantamweight (135 pounds) and from Feb. 2017 to June 2023 women's featherweight (145 pounds).
Thanks to Rousey's persistence, fast armbar finishes, and brash bravado, she changed UFC CEO Dana White's tune on women fighting in the UFC, eventually transcending MMA.
In a small teaser clip, Rousey's coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, was remorseful in the sense he took the blame for Rousey's eventual vanishment from MMA.
"I don't remember exactly what I said, but I'm sure I said, 'I love you,'" Tarverdyan recalled. "Just stay strong. The promise I made, you know, that really hurt me. Because when I think about it, when I saw her at the hospital, it was because I made a promise, you know. And it didn't happen."
The promise Tarverdyan references is his willingness to ensure she wouldn't lose in the Octagon, which he said still sticks with him.
Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
Ronda Rousey's Impact On MMA
Rousey held the bantamweight title for nearly two years – which includes her rivalry with eventual champion Miesha Tate, and so on.
Rousey's story is known, but for the first time in several years, it's told from her perspective along with those, like Tarverdyan, who lived the experience.
Nonetheless, it's a story worth uncovering for older and newer MMA fans alike.
Without Rousey, women's MMA might still be popular, but not to its current state.
Episodes will re-air over the next week for those who miss Wednesday's premiere. Check your local listings.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC’s Bryce Mitchell cancels match vs. Israeli fighter, teases ‘big fight coming up'
• Magomed Ankalaev sends bold message to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313 fight
• Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
• Dana White drops update on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: 'People want to see it'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.