Who should replace Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313?
The UFC 313 co-main event is in need of saving.
Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker, one of the hottest fights of the year, is no longer taking place next weekend in Las Vegas after a broken hand forced Hooker off the card. It's currently unknown at this time if Gaethje will fight a short-notice replacement or at another event.
Other Options For Justin Gaethje?
A little more than a week out from the fight, several lightweight contenders are already lining up for a chance to fight Gaethje. After all, he's still ranked #3 in the division following a KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.
Given Gaethje's name value and legacy in the sport, it's hard to see the UFC matching up the former BMF Champion with just 'anyone' on short notice, only a handful of stars making sense for Gaethje at this stage of his career.
Dustin vs. Justin 3
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are all tied up at 1-1 in their series, still yet to complete their trilogy after Gaethje KO'ed Poirier in 2023 to win the BMF title. Poirier has recently said he wants his last fight to be later this year in Louisiana, but one more war vs. Gaethje before sounds just as intriguing.
Rafael Fiziev
Not as big of a name, a rematch with Rafael Fiziev is apparently on the table, too. The #11 UFC lightweight contender gave Gaethje a hard time at UFC 286, where he lost by majority decision. Almost two years later, Fiziev called out Gaethje following the news of Hooker's withdrawal.
Renato Moicano
Also jawing at Gaethje is the last lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano, who fought champ Islam Makhachev on a day's notice in the main event of UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out. Less than 2 weeks? No problem for "Money" Moicano.
"2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call!" Moicano referenced Gaethje on 'X'.
We'd suggest former champions Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria (who just vacated the featherweight title) as options for Gaethje, but it's possible one of the two fighters meets Islam Makhachev for the belt next.
