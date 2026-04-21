UFC Legend Ronda Rousey Answers Huge Question Entering Gina Carano MMA Comeback Fight
Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is under a month away from returning to MMA, headlining Most Valuable Promotion's first MMA event against Gina Carano with the backdrop of the Intuit Dome taking center stage in Los Angeles, Calif.
The fight, which will be contested across five rounds in a non-title setting, is not only Rousey's return to a sport she once dominated during a three-year run from 2013-2016, but also the closer to a chapter of her life she previously suggested was unfinished.
Now, she has laid out her plans for her immediate future, opting to retire following the Carano fight, but on one condition: the series becomes a trilogy.
Ronda Rousey Sets Clear Expectations For MMA Future
“I’m done fighting after this,” Rousey told The Breakfast Club. "Unless something goes down in this match that it deserves a trilogy from me and Gina. But I promised my husband, I promised my sister, everybody that this is my last one. I want to have more kids, too.”
Rousey, who left the UFC following a Dec. 2016 TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 en route to a WWE stint, now has seen her priorities shift toward her family, alongside self-care while being a busier caretaker, mom, and wife.
“We make money so we can spend our time how we want with who we want where we want," Rousey added. "I already have that. If I’m going spending time away from my family to make more money that’s not going to change our situation at all, what are you doing? It’s just dragon sickness.
Rousey said the Carano fight is bigger than her seeking any remaining validation she has left about her MMA accomplishments.
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Purpose Around Gina Carano Fight
“Keep in mind what you’re doing these things for. I’m doing it for them," Rousey said. "I don’t want to spend more time away from them trying to get more money that they don’t need.”
Ultimately, Rousey is treating the Carano comeback fight as a get in, smell the roses, and close the book type of opportunity.
I’m going to break that b****'s f***** arm if she bows across from me," Rousey said of Carano. "That’s just what I was taught to do since I was a little kid. I’ve been breaking arms since I was 14 years old and a lot of these girls are my friends. That’s just part of being a combat sports athlete. That’s how we show our respect to each other."
Now, we'll see how the fight unfolds.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99