UFC Legend Ronda Rousey Answers Huge Question Entering Gina Carano MMA Comeback Fight

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is under a month away from returning to MMA, headlining Most Valuable Promotion's first MMA event against Gina Carano with the backdrop of the Intuit Dome taking center stage in Los Angeles, Calif.

The fight, which will be contested across five rounds in a non-title setting, is not only Rousey's return to a sport she once dominated during a three-year run from 2013-2016, but also the closer to a chapter of her life she previously suggested was unfinished.

Now, she has laid out her plans for her immediate future, opting to retire following the Carano fight, but on one condition: the series becomes a trilogy.

Ronda Rousey Sets Clear Expectations For MMA Future

Mar 10, 2026; Inglewood, California, United States; Ronda Rousey speaks at press conference for upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’m done fighting after this,” Rousey told The Breakfast Club. "Unless something goes down in this match that it deserves a trilogy from me and Gina. But I promised my husband, I promised my sister, everybody that this is my last one. I want to have more kids, too.”

Rousey, who left the UFC following a Dec. 2016 TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 en route to a WWE stint, now has seen her priorities shift toward her family, alongside self-care while being a busier caretaker, mom, and wife.

“We make money so we can spend our time how we want with who we want where we want," Rousey added. "I already have that. If I’m going spending time away from my family to make more money that’s not going to change our situation at all, what are you doing? It’s just dragon sickness.

Rousey said the Carano fight is bigger than her seeking any remaining validation she has left about her MMA accomplishments.

Ronda Rousey Clarifies Purpose Around Gina Carano Fight

Apr 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano pose after the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“Keep in mind what you’re doing these things for. I’m doing it for them," Rousey said. "I don’t want to spend more time away from them trying to get more money that they don’t need.”

Ultimately, Rousey is treating the Carano comeback fight as a get in, smell the roses, and close the book type of opportunity.

I’m going to break that b****'s f***** arm if she bows across from me," Rousey said of Carano. "That’s just what I was taught to do since I was a little kid. I’ve been breaking arms since I was 14 years old and a lot of these girls are my friends. That’s just part of being a combat sports athlete. That’s how we show our respect to each other."

Now, we'll see how the fight unfolds.