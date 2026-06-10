UFC CEO Dana White Settles Alex Pereira GOAT Debate Before UFC White House Fight
UFC CEO Dana White believes that a win for Alex Pereira on Sunday would leave no doubt about where he stands in the history of MMA.
Set to go down on June 14 on the South Lawn of The White House, “UFC Freedom 250” features a total of seven fights and is headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between undefeated champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Pereira will attempt to become the first fighter to win UFC titles in three different weight classes when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt.
Dana White Claims UFC White House Win Gives Alex Pereira GOAT Status
Pereira only joined the UFC in 2021 but quickly developed into one of the biggest stars on the promotion’s roster, and White recently doubled-down on his claim that winning a third belt would firmly establish “Poatan” as the greatest fighter in UFC history.
“I don’t think he’d be my GOAT, I think he’d be everybody’s GOAT,” White said during fight week. “He’d win three belts – guy used to make 185 lbs. And if he wins a belt at heavyweight on Sunday, it’s pretty tough to argue he’s not the GOAT.”
After winning his first three UFC fights, Adesanya knocked out his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to claim the middleweight belt. A loss in their immediate rematch led to the Brazilian making a move up to light heavyweight, where he successfully defended that division’s title three times and also reclaimed it in his last outing by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in another immediate rematch.
Sidelined Tom Aspinall Still Looms Over UFC Heavyweight Division
As impressive as winning a third UFC title would still be, one clear asterisk to the Pereira vs. Gane matchup is that the two men are fighting for the interim heavyweight belt, rather than the undisputed one.
The undisputed UFC heavyweight belt is currently held by Tom Aspinall, who was promoted from interim champion last summer when Jon Jones announced his retirement and vacated the heavyweight strap. Aspinall had already defended his interim belt once and met Gane at UFC 321 for his first undisputed title defense, but that fight was unfortunately called off at the end of first round due to eye pokes that rendered the champion unable to continue.
The winner of Gane vs. Pereira will presumably welcome Aspinall back to action whenever he’s finally healthy enough to return, although fellow “UFC Freedom 250” fighter Josh Hokit has already claimed he’d like to potentially fight Pereira after he meets Derrick Lewis as part of the White House card on Sunday.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.