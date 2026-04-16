UFC Legend Ronda Rousey Takes Shot at UFC With Netflix MMA Card Fighter Pay Reveal

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has shed some light on just how much money fighters will be making on Netflix’s first MMA card.

In one of the more seismic and unexpected developments in recent combat sports history, Netflix is set to make its first foray into the world of MMA when Rousey squares off with fellow women’s MMA legend Gina Carano in the main event of MVP MMA 1 on May 16.

The promise of a matchup between Rousey and Carano already would have been enough to attract all kinds of attention for the event, but Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix upped the stakes considerably by bolstering the rest of the card with a number of major MMA stars.

Ronda Rousey Reveals Minimum Fighter Pay For MVP MMA 1 On Netflix

Speaking during a recent press conference for the event, Rousey took some time to speak about the issue of fighter pay in MMA and revealed that the even the less-heralded fighters competing at MVP MMA 1 will still walk away with a solid payday.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano pose after the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“I think it’s really important that we raise the ceiling, but also that we raise the floor,” Rousey explained. “And one thing that I’m really proud of in this [event] is the absolute minimum that anybody will walk away with - even if they don’t have a big long record, and even if they lose - is $40,000. And if you fight three times in a year, that is much more than a living wage. And that is something that the UFC cannot say.”

Ronda Rousey walks onstage at the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“Rowdy” went on to say that she hopes many of the fighters on the card are getting the biggest paydays of their careers, although she did quip that Nate Diaz and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou may admittedly have netted more money for Diaz’s two fights with Conor McGregor and Ngannou’s boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Netflix & MVP Going All-In For First MMA Event

The additions of Diaz and Ngannou were major moves to prove that Netflix and MVP may not just be looking to hold a one-off MMA show.

Both men are still major draws, and Ngannou is still considered by some to be the best heavyweight in the sport after leaving the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion. “The Predator” will square off with fellow UFC veteran Philipe Lins in the MVP MMA 1 co-main event after Diaz meets former UFC fighter and current BKFC star Mike Perry in a welterweight clash.

Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins pose after the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The card did recently lose a fight between Lorenz Larkin and Jason Jackson, but it also features former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne and undefeated flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev vs. former ONE Championship titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira’s sister Aline Pereira will also face Jade Masson-Wong, which is the only other women’s bout scheduled outside of the night’s headlining attraction between Rousey and Carano.