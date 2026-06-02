UFC Reportedly Signs Highly-Touted MMA Finishing Machine to Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi
One of the most highly-rated prospects in MMA has reportedly inked a deal with the UFC and is actively preparing to debut at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena on July 25, UFC Abu Dhabi is headlined by the return of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev, who will take on former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.
The card has added several high-profile fights in recent weeks, and Marcel Dorff reports that top bantamweight prospect Abul Hussein has signed with the UFC ahead of a planned debut at the Etihad Arena.
Abul Hussein Reportedly Preparing for Debut Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi
Born in Lebanon and training out of Finland, Hussein is a former IMMAF champion that put together a perfect 8-0 record as an amateur.
“Abba” made his pro debut in late 2016 for Finland’s Cage MMA and got his hand raised via first-round TKO before he also secured three first-round finishes the following year. Hussein was submitted in his debut for BRAVE CF but rebounded with three victories, two of which came via ninja choke in the opening round.
After a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hussein returned in 2021 and dropped a decision to the still-undefeated Muhammad Mokaev, who famously exited the UFC in 2024 following a win over Manel Kape in what many assumed was a title eliminator fight for the flyweight division.
Hussein Was Scheduled to Compete on The Ultimate Fighter 34
The loss to Mokaev stands as the last setback of Hussein’s career, as he’s finished all eight opponents that he’s faced since then.
“Abba” knocked out UFC veteran Tyson Nam in December to win the Ice Cage Fighting bantamweight belt in his last MMA bout, and last month he also collected his second boxing win after he previously stopped Hussein Osman Yusuf at ICF 3 in 2024.
The Finnish star was originally slated to compete on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, and for the moment it’s unclear who the UFC plans to match him up with in Abu Dhabi. He joins several other fighters that are scheduled to make their Octagon debuts on July 25, including undefeated light heavyweight Magomed Tuchalov and former ACA titleholders Magomedrasul Gasanov and Abubakar Vagaev.
UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card
Main Event: Magomed Ankalev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Co-Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez
Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola
Brendson Ribeiro vs. Magomed Tuchalov
Magomedrasul Gasanov vs. Abubakar Vagaev
Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman
Abul Hussein vs. TBD
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.