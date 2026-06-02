UFC Reportedly Signs Highly-Touted MMA Finishing Machine to Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi

One of the most highly-rated prospects in MMA has reportedly inked a deal with the UFC and is actively preparing to debut at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena on July 25, UFC Abu Dhabi is headlined by the return of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev, who will take on former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

The card has added several high-profile fights in recent weeks, and Marcel Dorff reports that top bantamweight prospect Abul Hussein has signed with the UFC ahead of a planned debut at the Etihad Arena.

Abul Hussein Reportedly Preparing for Debut Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi

Born in Lebanon and training out of Finland, Hussein is a former IMMAF champion that put together a perfect 8-0 record as an amateur.

“Abba” made his pro debut in late 2016 for Finland’s Cage MMA and got his hand raised via first-round TKO before he also secured three first-round finishes the following year. Hussein was submitted in his debut for BRAVE CF but rebounded with three victories, two of which came via ninja choke in the opening round.

After a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hussein returned in 2021 and dropped a decision to the still-undefeated Muhammad Mokaev, who famously exited the UFC in 2024 following a win over Manel Kape in what many assumed was a title eliminator fight for the flyweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Hussein Was Scheduled to Compete on The Ultimate Fighter 34

The loss to Mokaev stands as the last setback of Hussein’s career, as he’s finished all eight opponents that he’s faced since then.

“Abba” knocked out UFC veteran Tyson Nam in December to win the Ice Cage Fighting bantamweight belt in his last MMA bout, and last month he also collected his second boxing win after he previously stopped Hussein Osman Yusuf at ICF 3 in 2024.

The Finnish star was originally slated to compete on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, and for the moment it’s unclear who the UFC plans to match him up with in Abu Dhabi. He joins several other fighters that are scheduled to make their Octagon debuts on July 25, including undefeated light heavyweight Magomed Tuchalov and former ACA titleholders Magomedrasul Gasanov and Abubakar Vagaev.

UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card

Main Event: Magomed Ankalev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Co-Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez

Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov

Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola

Brendson Ribeiro vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Magomedrasul Gasanov vs. Abubakar Vagaev

Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman

Abul Hussein vs. TBD