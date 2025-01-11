Rumor Killer on Alex Pereira’s Next UFC Opponent, Potential Heavyweight Future
Hold your horses on Alex Pereira's heavyweight debut.
Rumors Of Pereira's Heavyweight Move
On Friday, rumors started to circulate that the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion would be facing top heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov next, in a weight class above his current one.
In theory, this matchup could've set up a title fight with the winner of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, but rumors of Pereira vs. Volkov were put to rest in the following hours.
A fight with #1 light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev was the presumable next option for Pereira, until it wasn't - with Pereira saying "It's not Ankalaev" last month. However, the ship hasn't sailed on Pereira vs. Ankalaev, as journalist Ariel Helwani reports Ankalaev, in time, will be Pereira's next opponent.
"Alex Pereira’s next opponent will be Magomed Ankalaev, per sources. That’s the plan," Helwani reported on Friday. "No plans of him moving to heavyweight any time soon. In fact, per his team, he’ll need at least six months to move up the way they want him to."
Pereira's teased a move to the heavyweight division in the past, but the former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion has yet to do so, instead defending his title three times in 2024.
TKO's over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka (twice), and Khalil Rountree Jr., Magomed Ankalaev has been patiently waiting his turn for Alex Pereira. The Russian is unbeaten in his last 13 fights, defending his #1 contender spot against Aleksandr Rakic at UFC 308 in October.
It is unclear at this time when Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev will take place, though it likely won't be in February or March due to Ramadan.
