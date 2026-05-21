Scott Coker's MMA Return Could Put Multi-Million-Dollar Pressure On UFC, MVP In 2027

After a few years away from major MMA promotion, former Bellator MMA CEO and ex-Strikeforce founder Scott Coker has finally reintroduced himself to the MMA world.

A simple "I'm back" post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) Thursday morning sent MMA fans of yesteryear and the present into a frenzy as to what Coker would exactly be up to.

In a nutshell, it's an MMA promotion with immense support behind it. As Coker put it in a press release, it's exactly the kind of return he had envisioned since the Bellator-PFL acquisition in 2024, which saw Bellator dissolve entirely while the PFL expanded its global footprint into new territories, while still putting on U.S.-based shows through multiple formats: tournaments and showcase fights.

With everything stripped down into a promotion in Coker's image with a $60-million safety net, he said a return to being a major promoter in the MMA space was a matter of when, not if.

“I always knew I wanted to come back when the time was right, with the right vision and a carefully curated team," Coker said of the vision for the soon-to-be fight promotion set to launch in 2027.

Scott Coker Lays Out MMA Vision For 2027 & Beyond

May 19, 2012; San Jose, CA, USA; Strikeforce chief executive officer Scott Coker addresses the media during a press conference after the heavyweight tournament final bout of the Strikeforce World Grand Prix at HP Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cooker said he wants the promotion to be fan-first, something he argues is missing from the current climate of MMA.

"That time is now," Coker said. “There is an incredible demand for a fresh, new global brand in MMA. This new league is about returning to what matters: the integrity of competition, respect for the athletes and sharing their remarkable journeys with the world. We are building something authentic, something that belongs to the athletes and to the fans who live and breathe this sport."

As for what to expect, Coker said it's going to be MMA in its purest form. It's a "concept" that Coker reiterated as a 20-year dream finally realized. He is alongside Peter Levin of Griffin Gaming Partners, who has advised Coker for over a decade and will act in a similar role as the co-founder of the promotion.

“Scott is a generational operator in the world of combat sports,” Levin said. “He has proven time and again that he can scale a business globally and profitably. His ‘fighter-first' orientation has earned him loyalty and admiration from MMA athletes around the globe and across generations. He's a world-beater, and I'm looking forward, yet again, to embarking on this journey together.”

Among the names joining Coker include skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, ex-Paramount Network president Kevin Kay, and major stakeholders from the New York Yankees and D.C. United, among others.

How Does Scott Coker's Return To MMA Impact UFC?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

This is the million-dollar question that most MMA fans are likely toying with. Should Coker sign noteworthy names, return to his co-promotion efforts alongside RIZIN or decide to join forces with Most Valuable Promotions, the UFC could find itself counter-programming Coker's fights, matching fighter contracts, or figuring out other ways to one-up it.

Whatever the case, more MMA is on the horizon next year. Should Coker make a splash, the industry shift for more fighter opportunities, fan consumption and the like becomes a lot more interesting.

We'll see how it plays out.