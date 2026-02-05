Former PFL CEO Pete Murray Reveals New Sports Venture Away From MMA, Combat Sports

Former PFL CEO Pete Murray has no regrets about his time with the promotion, as he served in the role from Jan. 2018 to July last year after creating the league from the ground up.

Murray wrote to MMA Knockout on SI detailing the triumphs and roadblocks he faced during his journey, but it's the process and development of the league that he said he truly enjoyed the most.

PFL's Journey Under Pete Murray

PFL

"One of my favorite memories from my time at the PFL was seeing the vision really come to life in those early seasons - going from an idea on paper to a startup to a fully realized, global MMA league that we now call the No. 2 sports organization in the world," Murray said. "Over the last six or seven years, the PFL has grown dramatically, from securing major broadcast deals and expanding its talent base to evolving its format."

Those broadcast deals included the likes of ESPN and DAZN as the promotion expanded its global presence in multiple formats, whether it was seasonal, the Champions Series or the PFL World Tournament.

Murray said the transition to becoming CEO of the PBA and overseeing the media side for Lucky Strike was all about career growth and timing.

"This is a defining moment for bowling - not just as a sport but as a cultural phenomenon, with nearly 70 million people participating each year, three times more than basketball, soccer, and golf," Murray said. "The natural next step is bringing that energy to life in new formats and reimagining the sport for the global masses inside Lucky Strike Entertainment. This starts with positioning Lucky Strike Entertainment locations at the forefront of experiential entertainment, where live sport, premium content, and social connection collide."

Watching the PBA will be easier than ever, Murray said.

"This year, we also welcome new premier media partners like The CW Network, who will host PBA championship Sundays, as well as CBS and Paramount+," Murray said. "I’m a builder, therefore excited by the challenge of modernizing the business and unlocking opportunities for athletes and fans to participate year-round."

Will Pete Murray Still Follow PFL?

(PFL MMA

Even though Murray says he is "100 percent" dialed into everything PBA-related, his love for MMA is the furthest thing from an afterthought.

"Absolutely," Murray said. "MMA has been a huge part of my life and it’s a sport I genuinely admire. I’m invested in the athletes, the evolution of the sport, and the stories that make it so compelling and wish the PFL nothing but success."

Murray's excitement to embark on a new journey is no more evident than in the sizzle reel put together by the PBA, getting bowling fans primed for the year ahead.

But for Murray, this is anything but a career shift. It's the culmination of a dream.

"I'm most excited about helping build bowling for the next generation," Murray said. "Professionally, it’s all about modernizing how the PBA shows up in the world, putting athletes front and center, and expanding the reach of the game globally. With my role at Lucky Strike Entertainment, there are more than 360 venues we can transform into immersive, unforgettable entertainment hubs where nightlife and media are combined. Personally, it’s energizing to be part of something that’s shaping the future of a sport I’ve grown up playing while also having the chance to embark on a new chapter.

