‘Against My Will,’ Bellator Double-Champ Accuses PFL of Keeping Him ‘Hostage'
PFL-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull continues to call out the PFL for his contract dispute.
Since the PFL absorbed Bellator and most of its roster in November 2023, some Bellator fighters, particularly its champions, have been left in limbo while the promotion moves forward with its regular events. Pitbull is one such fighter, having fought just once in March 2024 under the new banner.
Pitbull took matters into his own hands earlier this year and continued his calling out of the promotion in another slew of messages on December 23.
"My management team had a call with [Pete Murray] tonight and despite making clear my desire to leave and some of my reasons, even noticing my contract is up in May, PFL won't let me go and intends to hold me against my will," Pitbull wrote.
"You say you're fighters first but decided to keep me hostage [Donn Davis], [Pete Murray]. ... It's really absurd and disappointing that I have to come on X to voice all this. Do the right thing and release me... I was a Bellator fighter and it no longer exists. The promotion is gone and so should I."
Pitbull followed up, "I haven't fought since March. They want me to fight in April. Over a year of my life and career that I'll never get back."
Pitbull's messages are the latest in a campaign of messages from PFL/Bellator fighters, including 2x tournament winner Magomed Magomedkerimov and Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix.
