UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Results & Highlights
The most anticipated fight of the year is finally here.
UFC 308 Stream: Holloway vs. Topuria Watch Along
There couldn't be more momentum going into the next featherweight title tilt between champ Ilia Topuria and BMF Max Holloway, with both fighters scoring upsets in their last appearances against Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje. Topuria puts his title and 15-0 record on the line, as do five other undefeated fighters on the card including Khamzat Chimaev.
Chimaev attempts to improve to 14-0 with a win over former champ Robert Whittaker in a five-round middleweight bout with massive title implications. The same can be said for a couple of light heavyweights as Magomed Ankalaev defends his #1 contender spot against Aleksandar Rakic.
All this and more goes down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a 13-fight card topped off by a stellar double-header.
UFC 308 Results
ESPN+ PPV Main Card (2PM ET)
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
ESPN+ Prelims (10AM ET)
Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett
Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal
Highlights
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Card, TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.