MMA Knockout

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Results & Highlights

Stay up-to-date with live results for UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway.

Christopher De Santiago

UFC

The most anticipated fight of the year is finally here.

UFC 308 Stream: Holloway vs. Topuria Watch Along

There couldn't be more momentum going into the next featherweight title tilt between champ Ilia Topuria and BMF Max Holloway, with both fighters scoring upsets in their last appearances against Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje. Topuria puts his title and 15-0 record on the line, as do five other undefeated fighters on the card including Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev attempts to improve to 14-0 with a win over former champ Robert Whittaker in a five-round middleweight bout with massive title implications. The same can be said for a couple of light heavyweights as Magomed Ankalaev defends his #1 contender spot against Aleksandar Rakic.

All this and more goes down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a 13-fight card topped off by a stellar double-header.

UFC 308 Results

ESPN+ PPV Main Card (2PM ET)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

ESPN+ Prelims (10AM ET)

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

Highlights

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Card, TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/UFC