UFC 308 Prelim Fighter Injured During Bruce Buffer Intro
Chris Barnett's long-awaited return to the UFC has been cut-short by a mid-fight injury.
Barnett came up against Kennedy Nzechukwu on the UFC 308 prelims and appeared to injure himself during Bruce Buffer's introduction. Nzechukwu stood seven inches taller than Barnett and stayed focused with teeps to the midsection and straight punches.
'Beast Boy' attempted a spinning wheel kick in the first round that appeared to exacerbate the injury, and he quickly faded as Nzechukwu drowned him with volume, eventually securing the TKO.
This win marks a successful heavyweight debut for Nzechukwu, who was a career light heavyweight before the fight.
Barnett was returning from a litany of injuries, and his last fight was postponed after complications with Hurricane Milton. Whether the 38-year-old fighter returns after this crippling defeat remains to be seen.
