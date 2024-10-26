Geoff Neal Floors Rafael Dos Anjos, Knee Injury Ends UFC 308 Bout
Geoff Neal is back in the win column.
Neal Stops RDA At UFC 308
Following back-to-back losses to the best in the division, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry, Neal would draw another notable name in Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. It'd be one way traffic for "Handz of Steel' Neal, finding a home for his punches early into their welterweight fight.
Neal pressured forward, working behind the jab with both men trading leg kicks. In the opening minute, Neal landed a left hand on Dos Anjos that sat down the former lightweight champion.
Neal lands follow-up punches on the ground and decides to let Dos Anjos back onto his feet. Neal then takes Dos Anjos down, keeping him there for a few seconds before resetting on the feet.
Neal fires a left hand and Dos Anjos goes down backwards to the canvas - not from the punch, but from an apparent knee injury with the referee stopping the contest thereafter.
Official result: Geoff Neal defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via TKO (knee injury) in Round 1 (1:30)
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Results & Highlights
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.