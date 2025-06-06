Jon Jones snubs Aspinall for UFC grudge match with ex-champ
Jon Jones continues taunting Tom Aspinall on Twitter, now pointing to a potential 'super fight' that he values higher than the British interim champion.
Fans are at their wits' end with the UFC as 'Bones' has admitted his retirement in a dozen different ways, effectively holding the heavyweight title hostage while Aspinall waits in the wings.
Now, whether genuine or trolling, Jones has registered his interest in a potential fight with an ex-champion, who is reportedly open to a UFC return...
Jon Jones entertains fight with Francis Ngannou as Tom Aspinall talks boil over
Coach Erik Nicksick told Home of Fight that Ngannou is open to sitting down with the UFC to discuss a return. This is despite Ngannou being involved in a fatal motorcycle accident over the Easter Holidays, and his rough history with the promotion.
'The Predator' left the UFC in 2023 after many contract disputes. This was during Jones' transition to heavyweight, and 'Bones' had roughly 2.5 years to challenge for the belt. He coincidentally made his heavyweight debut for the vacant title shortly after Ngannou left.
Ngannou remains the lineal UFC heavyweight champion, and also the lineal UFC openweight champion, tracing back to the inaugural championship
Taking to X shortly after the news, Jones remarked, "I'm hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested... Now we're talking.
"That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding.
"That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view."
Whether Jones is playing hardball with the Aspinall fight is hard to tell. 'Bones' has explained more than once that he's told the UFC his plans, and that he 'doesn't pull the strings.'
Hopefully fans will have some clarification this weekend during the UFC 316 broadcast.
