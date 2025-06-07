UFC 316 Merab vs. O'Malley 2 full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC is back in "Brick City" with a championship doubleheader, continuing a five-week stretch of events with UFC 316 Saturday night.
Dvalishvili, O'Malley Meet Again
The event is headlined by an all-too-important UFC Bantamweight Championship fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, a rematch from their bout last September, which earned Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) the championship to halt O'Malley's (18-2 MMA) quest to remain the best bantamweight in the world.
Instead of remaining active, O'Malley opted to wait for the Dvalishvili rematch in an attempt to settle the score.
Now, he gets his chance to do so again for the second time in his UFC career after achieving the equivalent in his lone title defense against Marlon Vera (23-10-1 MMA).
The past has not deterred O'Malley from his ultimate goal of reclaiming the belt, as he remains poised and composed, unlike his usual brash, trash-talking persona.
The Montana native aims to keep it as such, he said last Wednesday when speaking to longtime sports analyst Jim Rome. Simply put, O'Malley has one objective: find the finish.
"He's open to getting knocked out," O'Malley said. "I'm very confident that I can put his lights out. I'm also confident I can beat him in a five-round fight. There's definitely a possibility of me putting his lights out, but I'm ready to go for 25 minutes. I'm ready to have to dig deep."
Digging deep was something O'Malley struggled with in the last meeting, as he was overwhelmed by Dvalishvili's frenetic pace and never found his footing offensively.
Nonetheless, Dvalishvili aims to put on a repeat performance. Even though the Georgian native respects O'Malley, Dvalishvili says it's going to be another long night.
"I'm ready for a hard fight," Dvalishvili said. "I'm expecting the best Sean O'Malley in the best shape ever," Dvalishvili said. "Like I said before, I'm looking for a finish, but if I have to beat the s*** out of him for five rounds, I'm ready to do that, too."
Kayla Harrison Seeks Validation as UFC's Female Superstar
The co-main event pits newly-crowned two-time UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña opposite ex-PFL champ Kayla Harrison.
The odds, as seen below alongside the running bout order, heavily favor the former Olympic gold medalist. Harrison (18-1 MMA) has finished 13 of her 18 victories with seven by submission. Peña (11-5 MMA) regained her title with a heavily debated decision win over then-champion Raquel Pennington (16-9 MMA) last October at UFC 307.
The 13-fight card has remained intact. Below are a few key particulars ahead of the event, along with some pertinent reminders to enhance the viewing experience.
When does Sean O'Malley fight?
Barring any delays in the pay-per-view broadcast, expect O'Malley to hit his entrance music just after midnight ET, with the possibility of the clock hitting 1 a.m. after all.
Without further ado, the card's running order and DraftKings Sportsbook odds, subject to change, are below.
When does UFC 316 start tonight?
Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili (-310) vs. Sean O’Malley (+250) – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Julianna Pena (+455) vs. Kayla Harrison (-655) – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
- Kelvin Gastelum (+295) vs. Joe Pyfer (-375), middleweight
- Mario Bautista (+150) vs. Patchy Mix (-180), bantamweight
- Vicente Luque (+180) vs. Kevin Holland (-218), welterweight
(five rounds)
READ MORE: Sean O’Malley sends 4-word message to Merab ahead of UFC 316
Full Preliminary Card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+, ESPN)
- Featured Prelim: Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+500) vs. Joshua Van (-700), flyweight
- Azamat Murzakanov (-600) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+440), light heavyweight
- Serghei Spivac (-155) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+130), heavyweight
- Khaos Williams (-198) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (+164), welterweight
- *Ariane da Silva (+350) vs. Wang Cong (-455), flyweight
- Jeka Saragih (+400) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (-535), featherweight
- Quillan Salkilld (-470) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (+360), lightweight
- MarQuel Mederos (-170) vs. Mark Choinski (+142), lightweight
=*indicates weight miss – Silva was 142 pounds.
