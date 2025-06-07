3 tactics Sean O’Malley must use to beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316
UFC 316 commences Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey, with Merab Dvalishvili rematching Sean O’Malley for Dvalishvili’s UFC Bantamweight Championship in the night’s main event.
Sean O'Malley Addresses Fame
O’Malley (18-2 MMA) candidly spoke about how grateful he is for his MMA career during Wednesday’s media day and isn’t taking any fight for granted.
“I still make, I don't know exactly, but probably about the same amount of money outside the UFC as I do inside the UFC right now," O'Malley said.
O’Malley said that even though he is financially stable, he wants to continue building his legacy, which could potentially allow him to reclaim his title.
“It was very mutual. I've done a lot for the UFC, but they don't need me,” O’Malley said. “At this point, I could probably be done fighting, live fine, whatever, so I don't want to say I need the UFC. But for me to get to where I want to go, I need the UFC."
With all that in mind, here are three things O’Malley must avoid to exact revenge on Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) during fight night.
Dvalishvili Controlled O'Malley For 25 Minutes
1. Stop Dvalishvili’s takedowns
This one seems rather obvious. O’Malley was unable to deal with Dvalishvili’s wrestling the entire fight, and it cost him horrendously. If O’Malley can stuff shots, the fight is going to play out slightly differently.
2. Control the center of the Octagon
When O’Malley keeps his distance, he’s tough to beat. Staying in boxing range will be key to getting the job done, as he may need to bring back the magic that led to wins against Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera, among others.
3. Limit the verbal exchanges
In the last fight, it was clear O’Malley got frustrated with Dvalishvili’s antics, and it came back to bite him. If he blocks out distractions, it should be more manageable once he finally reaches the Octagon.
If he does these three things, an upset and the possibility of becoming a two-division champion is very much on the table.
