Sean Strickland’s coach clears up ‘true intentions’ behind UFC 312 comments
Eric Nicksick wasn't trying to kick Sean Strickland while he was down at UFC 312, he was trying to lift him up.
Team Strickland The Last Time Out
The former UFC middleweight champion and the coach that helped get him there could be on better terms a few weeks removed from Strickland's last fight against Dricus du Plessis in Sydney, Australia. Strickland showed up gunshy in the rematch, despite Nicksick and his team telling him to throw the kitchen sink.
Nicksick's corner advice was received well, just not by Strickland, who ended up losing by unanimous decision.
Strickland's longtime coach did receive criticism after the fact for what he said about his fighter's 'uninspiring performance', noting he was interested in coaching world champions... if that's where Strickland's mindset was still at.
Eric Nicksick Addresses Controversy
Outspoken as usual, Strickland sort of discharged Nicksick from his coaching staff in a recent video, saying he'd 'probably not' corner him for his next fight.
"Looking back at it, I made a mistake," Nicksick responded when UFC veteran Matt Brown said coaches shouldn't criticize their fighters publicly. "My true intentions were to try and motivate him publicly. And that was a miscalculation on my part.”
Time will tell if we'll see Eric Nicksick in the corner of Sean Strickland again.
