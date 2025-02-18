MMA Knockout

Former UFC fighter suggests Jon Jones retire instead of facing Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones may find himself in hot water if he fights Tom Aspinall, says one UFC veteran.

Jon Jones may be considered the UFC GOAT by the vast majority of the MMA community. Still, Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, could be labeled vastly differently if he fights interim champion Tom Aspinall in his next fight.

Mark Diakiese On Jones-Aspinall

That's according to former UFC fighter Mark Diakiese, a lightweight who competed for the promotion from Oct. 2016 to Nov. 2023, where he finished 8-7.

Marc Diakiese reacts after a fight against Michael Johnson during a UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Diakiese revealed to The Daily Mirror that a fight between Jones and Aspinall, while lucrative, is one of the biggest career-defining potential errors Jones could subject himself to.

“He’s done everything… he’s fought all the top guys you could possibly think of like 'Rampage' Jackson, Lyoto Machida, all the top guys," Diakiese said. "He’s fought them, so he doesn’t need to prove anything; he can just retire. He’s got the heavyweight belt… leave it! If it was me and I was fighting him, I’d make sure I was getting paid big money before I leave.”

Jones-Aspinall Talks In Limbo?

At present, the Jones-Aspinall negotiations appear to be at a standstill, according to UFC CEO Dana White's recent comments in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Jon Jones celebrates in front of president-elect Donald Trump after defeating Stipe Miocic during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I love that in a young aggressive, talented heavyweight, that he actually wants to fight all the best," White said. “The problem in this business is you have guys who say a lot of things publicly but behind the curtains, don’t mean it, you know, don’t really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world, and I love that.”

Jones has remained rather silent about the fight since his win last November against Stipe Miocic, with his sole focus not on the fight itself but on the financial aspect.

Tom Aspinall defeats Alexander Volkov during a UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

For now, there has been no new update about the fight's status or when it might take place this year. But for now, it appears to still be in the works.

