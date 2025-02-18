Former UFC fighter suggests Jon Jones retire instead of facing Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones may be considered the UFC GOAT by the vast majority of the MMA community. Still, Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, could be labeled vastly differently if he fights interim champion Tom Aspinall in his next fight.
Mark Diakiese On Jones-Aspinall
That's according to former UFC fighter Mark Diakiese, a lightweight who competed for the promotion from Oct. 2016 to Nov. 2023, where he finished 8-7.
‘I’m not at the UFC level anymore,’ Alexander Gustafsson brutally honest on GFL move
Diakiese revealed to The Daily Mirror that a fight between Jones and Aspinall, while lucrative, is one of the biggest career-defining potential errors Jones could subject himself to.
“He’s done everything… he’s fought all the top guys you could possibly think of like 'Rampage' Jackson, Lyoto Machida, all the top guys," Diakiese said. "He’s fought them, so he doesn’t need to prove anything; he can just retire. He’s got the heavyweight belt… leave it! If it was me and I was fighting him, I’d make sure I was getting paid big money before I leave.”
Jones-Aspinall Talks In Limbo?
At present, the Jones-Aspinall negotiations appear to be at a standstill, according to UFC CEO Dana White's recent comments in an interview with Piers Morgan.
“I love that in a young aggressive, talented heavyweight, that he actually wants to fight all the best," White said. “The problem in this business is you have guys who say a lot of things publicly but behind the curtains, don’t mean it, you know, don’t really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world, and I love that.”
UFC’s ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson wouldn’t fight in BKFC 'even if there was kicking'
Jones has remained rather silent about the fight since his win last November against Stipe Miocic, with his sole focus not on the fight itself but on the financial aspect.
For now, there has been no new update about the fight's status or when it might take place this year. But for now, it appears to still be in the works.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC lightweight contender turns in early retirement at 31 years old
• Merab Dvalishvili’s coach talks Cory Sandhagen, prefers UFC superfight
• ‘They’re so violent,’ Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley not the biggest fan of MMA fighting
• (Exclusive) Aung La N Sang talks rematch with "monster" Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.