Jon Jones Slams "Big Mouth" Tom Aspinall, Targets Alex Pereira after UFC 309
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has shared a blunt reason for why he has no interest in fighting interim titleholder Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.
Jones Torches Aspinall: "His Fans Have Been So Annoying"
Scheduled to defend his heavyweight belt for the first time against two-time champion Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Jones has had to field far more questions regarding Aspinall leading up to the event than about his UFC Hall of Fame-bound opponent.
Jones and Miocic were originally scheduled to headline UFC 295 last year before “Bones” suffered a pec injury. After the UFC decided to put an interim heavyweight title on the line in the night’s co-main event, Aspinall claimed the belt by stopping Sergei Pavlovich in just over a minute.
The promotion’s commitment to rebooking Jones vs. Miocic forced Aspinall to make a rare interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, but unfortunately for the 31-year-old any effort to solidify a future matchup with Jones has been repeatedly stonewalled.
“If I’m being completely honest, I feel like Tom’s been such an a*****e that I don’t wanna do business with him,” Jones explained at UFC 309 media day. “His fans have been so annoying. And obviously you don’t get this far into a career being affected by fans and whatnot, but he’s just an a*****e. With his – he’s 30, so he’s from this influencer generation where you hop online, and the t-shirt sales and all that. I’m past that type of stuff. I’m like ‘Bro, if you had a little bit more respect, then maybe we could have worked something out.’ I just don’t even wanna do business with him.”
"I Don't Even Wanna Give Him The Opportunity"
Aspinall was quick to call for a matchup with Jones after avenging his previous injury-loss to Blaydes at UFC 304, but fight fans have arguably been even more persistent in their efforts to convince the UFC’s heavyweight champion to sign off on a title unification bout.
There’s still an outside chance that Aspinall steps in on Saturday night if either of the main event fighters were to have any issues on weigh-in day, but as UFC 309 fight week has gone on Jones has spent more and more time drumming up interest in a potential super fight with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.
“Fighting me gives [Aspinall] an opportunity to change his life forever. And I don’t even wanna give him the opportunity. He just played his cards wrong with me, personally. And I’m three years from being a 40-year-old grown man, you know what I’m saying? It’s just like – the press conference, going through the whole shebang with him, I’d rather not do. Pereira on the other side – respectful, cool, barely says much. It’s like – I’ll do business with you. I would risk it all with a human being like you. And you actually have the accolades to back up your s***. This other guy is just a big mouth who’s hot today.”
Already a former two-division GLORY kickboxing champion before he joined the UFC in 2021, Pereira won the UFC’s middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion before he later went on to claim the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 295 following Jones’ withdrawal from the event.
“Poatan” has now defended the light heavyweight title on three occasions and is one of the UFC’s biggest stars, but as enticing as a Jones vs. Pereira or Jones vs. Aspinall matchup might be “Bones” still has to get past two-time heavyweight king Miocic on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
