Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309
Tom Aspinall has officially made his picks for a handful of the biggest fights at UFC 309, including the main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
Aspinall Makes Pick For Jones vs. Miocic
Aspinall debuted with the UFC in 2020 and stormed into the heavyweight rankings with five-straight stoppage-wins before suffering a devastating knee injury just 15 seconds into a UFC London main event against Curtis Blaydes in 2022, but the following year he returned in London and stopped Marcin Tybura in just over a minute.
Jones’ withdrawal from a UFC 295 matchup with Miocic last November set the stage for Aspinall to win the interim heavyweight title at the same event by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich before he defended the belt and avenged his previous loss to Blaydes at UFC 304, and this week the 31-year-old is in New York City to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 309 main event.
Aspinall has remained in good spirits during UFC 309 fight week despite the fact that Jones has repeatedly claimed he won’t fight the interim champion next if he defeats Miocic, and during a recent interview with TNT Sports the Englishman shared his official prediction for this weekend’s title bout.
“I think – you never know with heavyweight, heavyweight MMA. But, I’m gonna give the edge to Jon Jones. I think Jon Jones will take it by a late stoppage.”
The UFC’s interim heavyweight champion didn’t share picks for every main card fight at UFC 309, but he also picked Chris Weidman, Paul Craig, and Charles Oliveira to get their hands raised in some of the card’s highest-profile fights outside of the main event.
Aspinall certainly might prefer to see Jones retain the heavyweight title on Saturday night considering the 42-year-old Miocic seems more likely to retire after the event, but unless “Bones” has been trolling both fans and the interim champion during the last few months it seems like he’s already turned his attention towards other matchups after UFC 309.
