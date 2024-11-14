MMA Knockout

Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309

The interim heavyweight champion will be watching the UFC 309 main event closely.

Drew Beaupre

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Tom Aspinall has officially made his picks for a handful of the biggest fights at UFC 309, including the main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall Makes Pick For Jones vs. Miocic

Aspinall debuted with the UFC in 2020 and stormed into the heavyweight rankings with five-straight stoppage-wins before suffering a devastating knee injury just 15 seconds into a UFC London main event against Curtis Blaydes in 2022, but the following year he returned in London and stopped Marcin Tybura in just over a minute.

Israel Adesanya's Bold Prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jones’ withdrawal from a UFC 295 matchup with Miocic last November set the stage for Aspinall to win the interim heavyweight title at the same event by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich before he defended the belt and avenged his previous loss to Blaydes at UFC 304, and this week the 31-year-old is in New York City to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 309 main event.

Aspinall has remained in good spirits during UFC 309 fight week despite the fact that Jones has repeatedly claimed he won’t fight the interim champion next if he defeats Miocic, and during a recent interview with TNT Sports the Englishman shared his official prediction for this weekend’s title bout.

Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; UFC mixed martial arts heavyweight champion Jon Jones poses for a photo before a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images

“I think – you never know with heavyweight, heavyweight MMA. But, I’m gonna give the edge to Jon Jones. I think Jon Jones will take it by a late stoppage.”

The UFC’s interim heavyweight champion didn’t share picks for every main card fight at UFC 309, but he also picked Chris Weidman, Paul Craig, and Charles Oliveira to get their hands raised in some of the card’s highest-profile fights outside of the main event.

In Defence of Jon Jones Ducking Tom Aspinall

Aspinall certainly might prefer to see Jones retain the heavyweight title on Saturday night considering the 42-year-old Miocic seems more likely to retire after the event, but unless “Bones” has been trolling both fans and the interim champion during the last few months it seems like he’s already turned his attention towards other matchups after UFC 309.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News