‘Sounds Very Familiar,’ Aljamain Sterling on Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 311 Return
UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili finds himself in the same boat as teammate Aljamain Sterling.
Four months after a five-round title fight against Sean O'Malley, Dvalishvili is set to return to the Octagon against undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 311. Dvalishvili had hoped to take at least six months off, including the holiday season, but "The Machine" wouldn't say no when the UFC called.
Former champion Sterling knows a thing or two about quick turnarounds, having fought Henry Cejudo in May of last year and then again in August vs. Sean O'Malley, where Sterling lost the title by second-round TKO.
Quick Turnarounds For Champions 'Leaves A Bad Taste In Your Mouth'
Sterling had 106 days between the two title fights, compared to Dvalishvili's 126 by the time he fights Nurmagomedov— "not ideal" for his teammate, says Sterling.
"I don't like anyone getting short-sighted, blindsided, having to take something on short notice," Sterling said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "Let's be honest, this fight's being made on six weeks notice, maybe six and a half for a title fight. I understand having to do that if you're a challenger, but as a champion, you shouldn't be relegated to those type of stipulations. It's just not right."
"Then it leaves a bad taste in your mouth, as in, why did I work so hard to get this position to call the shots or some of the shots, and you're not even getting a fair shake in it."
Sterling Continues
Nurmagomedov (18-0) is a puzzle that has to be solved in the bantamweight division, with six fighters falling short against him, including the super-technical Cory Sandhagen, who essentially had been preparing for Nurmagomedov for an entire year.
Highly regarded for his grappling, pressure and insane cardio, Dvalishvili will look to put the blemish on Nurmagomedov's undefeated record on shorter notice than usual in an attempt to not let history repeat itself for his team as it did for Sterling back at UFC 292.
"Hopefully we go out there, knock on wood, Merab does his thing, he takes his O, puts on a great performance, and we can move on from this and on to the next.
"Sounds very familiar," Sterling said of Dvalishvili being put in a similar situation at UFC 311. "The ones who don't understand the sport and what goes into preparing properly for a fight will say, 'but you shouldn't have ever said yes. No one put a gun to your head...' I'm like, I mean, you are technically right, but it's also not the correct thing to do. It's not ideal."
