Status Update on Disgruntled WWE Monday Night Raw On-Air Talent (Report)
A lot has been made about the status of one seemingly disgruntled WWE Monday Night Raw talent, and there is an update.
Fans have been wondering what's the latest on MVP, who has served as the manager of "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. While Omos doesn't appear regularly on WWE TV in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era, many believe MVP can be valuable managing other stars.
Given his recent social media activity, however, MVP doesn't sound too thrilled with how the company handled his old faction, The Hurt Business.
Reported Status Update on MVP in WWE
Fightful reports that MVP remains under contract with WWE despite his absence from TV and his social media posts.
On social media, MVP said "Triple H" had the opportunity to "fix" what Vince McMahon ruined with The Hurt Business. He claimed Levesque made the choice not to.
MVP also responded to a fan who suggested The Hurt Business story was repurposed for The Bloodline by saying, "True story."
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will keep you posted on MVP's future with WWE once more details become available.
