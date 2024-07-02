Top AEW Star Reportedly Played Major Role in Forbidden Door 2024 Headliner Happening
It looks like one key AEW talent played a huge role in the reason behind the Forbidden Door 2024 main event taking place.
When Will Ospreay won the Casino Battle Royal to earn an AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland, fans were left divided. While the match quality was never in question, some felt it would be too soon for Swerve and Ospreay to lock horns with major stakes.
The match ended up happening this past Sunday inside the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY to massive praise, and Strickland emerged victorious. If one report is to be believed, then the reasoning behind the main event has been unveiled.
Will Ospreay Called For Swerve Strickland Match at AEW Forbidden Door 2024
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 main event came to be when Will Ospreay wanted to stop the chatter surrounding Swerve being a "placeholder" for the upcoming All in PPV in Wembley.
The report also noted that Ospreay's hope was to lead by example, showing the rest of the AEW locker room that anyone should be fine doing the honors for the top champion in the company.
Before Strickland vs. Ospreay was made official for Forbidden Door, many fans and even experts suggested that the right move was for Will to win the world title at All In on August 25th. It'll be interesting to see what the plan is for Ospreay now that he's been defeated by Swerve Strickland.
