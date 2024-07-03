Report on AEW Contract Status of Rising Star Surfaces Ahead of Dynamite Tonight
One young AEW star has been rising up the ranks, and there is a report on his contract status.
In recent months, Daniel Garcia has seemed to turn some heads within AEW management. While Garcia's in-ring skills were never in question, some wondered if he would develop the personality to connect with the audience. While Garcia's now signature dance was a little comedy routine at first, the 25-year-old technical wrestler has been able to click with fans more than ever.
Word has now gotten out regarding Garcia's contract status and what his future could look like.
News on Daniel Garcia's AEW Contract
Fightful reports that Daniel Garcia's AEW contract is due to expire in fall 2024. With that said, the report also notes that one AEW name expects Garcia to stick around, and even threw out the possibility of a contract extension already being signed.
Garcia has been getting ample TV time on AEW's main shows. He's even set to challenge Will Ospreay for the International Championship on the July 3rd episode of Dynamite.
The match was set up when Ospreay interrupted an in-ring promo involving MJF and Garcia. Initially, MJF offered Garcia a singles match at the AEW All In pay-per-view in Wembley on August 25th. Whether or not that offer still stands remains to be seen.
