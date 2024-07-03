WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Predictions: Does Drew McIntyre Get Redemption?
This Saturday, WWE will head to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for Money in the Bank 2024, and that means we've got our predictions locked and loaded.
Toronto fans usually bring the heat for wrestling shows, and this year's MITB event looks to be no exception. There will be plenty for the crowd to sink their teeth into as well, with two high stakes ladder matches and a world championship match with major implications.
As it stands now, there are five matches scheduled for the Money in the Bank 2024 card. There are the two aforementioned ladder matches, the World Heavyweight Championship clash, an Intercontinental Title showdown, and a massive six-man tag team battle.
The formalities are over, so it's time for the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated predictions.
WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 START TIME, DATE, CARD, & THE BLOODLINE VS. TEAM CODY RHODES
WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Predictions: High Stakes for All Matches
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline
The Bloodline sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry when "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman was ousted from the group for not acknowledging Solo SIkoa as his Tribal Chief. With Roman Reigns out of the equation, for now, The Bloodline is more dangerous than ever.
Rhodes, Orton, and Owens won't make it easy for whoever The Bloodline chooses to participate in the match. My guess is that Jacob Fatu will guard the ringside area to play his "Enforcer" role, leaving the in-ring action to Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.
Since the move for SummerSlam appears to be Rhodes vs. Solo for the Undisputed WWE Championship, it only makes sense for The Bloodline to win this one.
Prediction: The Bloodline
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade
I expect at least one interference in this match, and to be honest, there should only be one. WWE can go the route of CM Punk costing McIntyre the briefcase, or have the Wyatt Sicks prevent Chad Gable from becoming "Master in the Bank."
Ultimately, I think the company will go with United States Champion Logan Paul ruining LA Knight's moment. This would set the stage for a U.S. title match between the two at SummerSlam.
As far as who retrieves the briefcase goes, I'm taking Drew McIntyre, who might still get screwed by the time this PLE is over.
Keep reading for more on that.
Prediction: Drew McIntyre
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark
Chelsea Green would be very entertaining with the MITB briefcase, but I'll go with the heavy favorite here in Tiffany Stratton. It sounds like a boring pick, but there's no doubting that Stratton is in for big things on the main roster.
So, how do I think "Tiffy Time" reigns supreme? I believe Stratton will have an assist from her new best friend Nia Jax. I can see Jax serving as Stratton's protector throughout her time with the briefcase until something ultimately goes sideways between the two.
Prediction: Tiffany Stratton
Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
There is a lot riding on this one, as Priest has agreed to leave The Judgment Day if he doesn't beat Rollins. On the flipside, if "The Visionary" fails to capture gold, then he can't challenge for the championship as long as Priest is the titleholder.
While tensions are rising within The Judgment Day, it hasn't reached a high enough level for Damian to leave the group just yet. I think the company holds off until at least SummerSlam on that one.
I can see Priest retaining the World Heavyweight Championship, but Drew McIntyre will attempt to give "The Archer of Infamy" a taste of his own medicine by cashing in on him. I believe Drew's plan will backfire, as CM Punk will once again ruin his night.
Prediction: Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre gets Punk'd again
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bron Breakker certainly doesn't have to win this match. They can easily have Sami Zayn retain his gold with a fluke pin and have Bron destroy him after the match.
That's what I'm leaning with here. Breakker can certainly win the IC gold and I don't think it would be too early for him. The guy is going to be a multiple-time world champion, and he's already got the crowd behind him despite being an unpredictable heel.
I think it's important to note here that Bron and Sheamus have some unfinished business after the son of a dog-faced gremlin Speared "The Celtic Warrior" a couple of weeks ago. Perhaps a triple threat match for SummerSlam?
Prediction: Sami Zayn
