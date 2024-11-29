'Stay Mad' ... Jon Jones Lashes out at 'Internet Tough Guys' Calling Him a 'Duck'
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a break from Thanksgiving to tell his haters what for.
While the consensus GOAT of MMA enjoys his time at the top of the heavyweight division, a mass of fans and pundits are calling for him to fight interim champion Tom Aspinall in a unification fight. Since Jones has stayed noncommittal on the fight, he has been labelled a 'duck', something he's embraced in his new X profile picture.
However, even being called a duck has its limits, which appeared to be the case on Thanksgiving Thursday when Jones lashed out at users for doubting his achievements once again.
"Crazy how being a 'duck' pays better than most of you internet tough guys will make in a lifetime," Jones wrote. "Two fights in four years and still one of the biggest names in the sport? That's not ducking, that's winning. God's blessings hit different, stay mad."
Jones later went on to say "Peer pressure and playground insults don't hit quite the same at 37."
'Bones'' next fight is unclear, but both Jones and Aspinall have remarked that they are in negotiations.
