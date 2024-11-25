UFC News: Jon Jones 'In Negotiations' for Next Fight in 2025
There's no secret that fans want more from Jon Jones after his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
Miocic hadn't fought since COVID-era MMA in 2021. Many thought that interim titleholder Tom Aspinall should have had the opportunity, but Jones, Dana White, and the UFC enforced that the Jones vs. Miocic matchup was going to happen whether fans liked it or not.
Now, with retirement looming on the horizon for Jones, he reveals that he has entered 'negotiations' for his next fight in 2025.
Jon Jones: 'More Than Likely' to Compete in 2025
"So right now the UFC and I, we're in negotiations to see what happens next..." Jones told The Schmo on November 24. " ... Yes I will be competing in 2025, more than likely."
As for an opponent, only one name stands out if Jones wants to keep a hold of his coveted title. Tom Aspinall. The British heavyweight phenom has also revealed he is 'in negotiations' for his next fight.
Tom Aspinall: 'Ready to go Whenever'
Speaking on his YouTube channel on November 21, Aspinall gave an 'honest' answer as to whom he's fighting next:
"We are in negotiations right now is the honest answer," Aspinall said. "So we don't know when the fight is gonna be, but I'll be ready to go whenever."
Jones-Aspinall has the potential to be one of the biggest fights in UFC promotional history.
