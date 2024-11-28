Aljamain Sterling: UFC Champ Dvalishvili Denying Nurmagomedov 'on Principle'
The UFC bantamweight title switched hands in September when Merab Dvalishvili dominated Sean O'Malley at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Despite only having been just over two months since the fight, many fans are accusing 'The Machine' of avoiding his next challenge, Umar Nurmagomedov, an undefeated bantamweight prospect who cemented his spot in the top five with a win over Cory Sandhagen in August.
Even with the win over Sandhagen, Nurmagomedov only possesses one ranked win at bantamweight, something Dvalishvili might be holding against him, according to his teammate Aljamain Sterling.
Ex-Champ Aljamain Sterling Weighs in on Dvalishvili 'Ducking' Accusations
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sterling pinned the ducking accusations as "hilarious":
"Some people actually think he's afraid, which is actually hilarious," Sterling said. " ... From what I understand when we talk, Merab is just standing on business, like, 'Bro you haven't done anything and I'm supposed to be busting my ass over here? ... I had to come over here and bust my ass just to get a title shot and you're gonna get it off of one win?"
