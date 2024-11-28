MMA Knockout

Aljamain Sterling: UFC Champ Dvalishvili Denying Nurmagomedov 'on Principle'

Sterling thinks it's "hilarious" that fans think Dvalishvili is ducking Nurmagomedov.

Mathew Riddle

Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

The UFC bantamweight title switched hands in September when Merab Dvalishvili dominated Sean O'Malley at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Despite only having been just over two months since the fight, many fans are accusing 'The Machine' of avoiding his next challenge, Umar Nurmagomedov, an undefeated bantamweight prospect who cemented his spot in the top five with a win over Cory Sandhagen in August.

Even with the win over Sandhagen, Nurmagomedov only possesses one ranked win at bantamweight, something Dvalishvili might be holding against him, according to his teammate Aljamain Sterling.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ex-Champ Aljamain Sterling Weighs in on Dvalishvili 'Ducking' Accusations

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sterling pinned the ducking accusations as "hilarious":

"Some people actually think he's afraid, which is actually hilarious," Sterling said. " ... From what I understand when we talk, Merab is just standing on business, like, 'Bro you haven't done anything and I'm supposed to be busting my ass over here? ... I had to come over here and bust my ass just to get a title shot and you're gonna get it off of one win?"

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News