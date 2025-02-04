‘I'm staying away from him’ … Michael Page gives hilarious response to fighting Alex Pereira
Michael Page is open to testing himself at higher weight classes following his middleweight debut, but there’s one striker vs. striker matchup he isn’t too keen on.
"You See How Much I Frustrate People"
Currently sitting at #15 in the UFC welterweight rankings, Page moved up to middleweight for the first time last weekend to take on the undefeated Shara Magomedov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.
Sean Strickland claims Dricus du Plessis took ‘coward’s way out’ vs. Israel Adesanya
“Venom” outclassed Magomedov in a highly-anticipated fight between talented strikers to improve to 2-1 since joining the UFC, and the former Bellator title challenger told Ariel Helwani just days after the win that he’s open to fighting well above his natural weight class of 170 lbs.
“When I’m fighting guys that like to strike, I’ll fight up ‘til heavyweight,’ Page explained on The Ariel Helwani Show. “It doesn’t faze me, because it’s striking. And as much as these guys have got power, they have to land something for it to be effective, and you see how much I frustrate people. You see how many talented strikers come up clueless, come up with no answers when it comes to their favorite space when I’m standing in front of them. I can do that at any weight. If the fight is exciting enough and it matches well, then a hundred percent I could go up.”
"Venom" Shuts Down Alex Pereira Fight
A heavyweight move might be a tad ambitious for Page, but he did cite former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka as an example of a larger fighter that he feels he matches up quite well against.
Dominick Cruz reveals key factor for beating UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili
“I’ve actually trained with [Procházka] before, he was down at our gym a lot helping out [former Oktagon Light Heavyweight Champion] Karlos Vémola at the time, and we got to spar quite regularly as well. I kind of understand his style, he understands my style…We had some great spars, so that would be an exciting fight. I can’t think of anybody else, but anybody else with that kind of crazy style that wants to stand there and strike, then yeah, one hundred percent. I’m ready.”
Page’s suggestion of a move to light heavyweight and matchups with other strikers encouraged Helwani to mention UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, but “Venom” immediately dismissed the idea of fighting the former kickboxer.
“That guy’s dangerous, man. I’m staying away from him.”
Pereira initially joined the UFC as a middleweight in 2021 and claimed the division’s title before being stopped in an immediate rematch with Israel Adesanya. Following a split decision over Jan Błachowicz in his light heavyweight debut, “Poatan” won the vacant 205 lbs. title and successfully defended it three times last year.
UFC CEO Dana White explains decision to not punish Bryce Mitchell for Hitler comments
It’s probably wise for Page to avoid a matchup with Pereira considering the Brazilian has actively discussed a move up to heavyweight at some point, but after handing Magomedov his first loss last weekend “Venom” certainly has some intriguing options available for his next Octagon outing.
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Bisping delivers brutal take on future of Israel Adesanya's UFC career
• Bellator champion Patchy Mix pleads for PFL release, hints at move to UFC
• Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
• Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.