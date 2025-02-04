Sean Strickland claims Dricus du Plessis took ‘coward’s way out’ vs. Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland wasn't overly impressed by how Dricus du Plessis got past Israel Adesanya.
Former UFC Champ Strickland claims he 'dog walked' Adesanya in their title fight at UFC 293, dropping Adesanya in the first round en route to a unanimous decision victory. 11 months later, du Plessis handed 'The Last Stylebender' a repeat loss, becoming the first fighter ever to submit him.
Both a win removed from their fight at UFC 297, Strickland and du Plessis meet again in the main event of UFC 312 this Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
Strickland Says Adesanya Was Outstriking DDP
In the lead up to the rematch, du Plessis says he feels he has grown more as a fighter since defeating Strickland by split decision. Strickland disagrees...
"I don't know about that," Strickland said of du Plessis' comments on Fox Sports Australia. "Dude, you fought at Izzy, and Izzy was beating you in striking. I dog walked Izzy. Don't get too excited, Izzy. I mean that in a striking sense. Maybe you might wrestle a little bit more..."
It was an ultra-competitive fight between du Plessis and Adesanya on the feet, both fighters having their moments up to Round 4 where du Plessis sealed the deal with a scramble on the ground, tapping out a fatigued Adesanya with a choke.
'Real Bad...' Strickland On Du Plessis Grappling Adesanya
His fight more like one-way traffic against Adesanya, a dominant decision rather than a finish, Strickland is still disappointed du Plessis didn't put Adesanya out with punches like former foe Nassourdine Imavov did last weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.
"It was good dude... he took the guy down again. He took the coward's way out, real bad. He's supposed to be a strong South African, but wants to wrestle him. Real bad, dude. At the end of the day, he fought well, but you're gonna let the Chinaman beat you in striking, which we all remember."
Sean Strickland has poised a striking-only challenge to Dricus du Plessis, expecting his rival to wrestle heavy.
"I wrestle, I put my singlet all day long, dude," Strickland said of his preparation. "I get nuts thrown in my face from every direction from D-1 wrestlers, alright? I don't like to wrestle. I'm a grown a(( man. I do the right things. I stand and strike..."
