Ex-UFC Champ Predicts Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili - ‘He’s in Trouble'
Henry Cejudo has got his eyes on the next UFC title fight.
The former two-division UFC Champion has been apart of the title conversation at 135lbs since 2019, but now Cejudo finds himself the odd man out after two losses to then-champ Aljamain Sterling and current #1 contender and next title challenger Merab Dvalishvili, losing to him at UFC 298 in February.
Dvalishvili's win over Cejudo, his third ex-champ in a row, secured him a title shot against UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 306 (Noche UFC) on Sep. 14.
Cejudo Says He Fought Dvalishvili With A Torn Groin
As for his last opponent, injuries have caught up with the 37-year-old Cejudo, who revealed he wasn't at 100% when he returned against Dvalishvili and dropped a unanimous decision earlier this year.
"When I fought Merab, I fought him with a torn groin," Cejudo told Home of Fight. "It was like part 3 tear on my right side, so I couldn't wrestle. It had nothing to do with really Merab's wrestling. It was more the fact that I didn't wrestle the whole camp, and then now he's bringing in the wrestling and it fatigued me. The first round was perfect and brilliant, but even after that first round, I knew I was in trouble... Once that round was officially over, I'm just like, man, I'm not feeling good."
"There's no excuses here," Cejudo said, adding the risk was worth the reward in a fight against Dvalishvili, knowing the winner would likely fight for the title - as we're seeing with Dvalishvili and O'Malley headlining UFC 306 next month.
Being the #6 contender in the bantamweight division, Cejudo's dreams of becoming a two-time champ are all but crushed, but he hopes to get back to winning ways and obtain yet another career title shot.
Triple C's Prediction For O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
Nobody knows who will be the champion by then, but Cejudo would like to rematch Dvalishvili for the belt - believing the Georgian has what it takes to dethrone a striking sniper like Sean O'Malley. Though, Cejudo doesn't think it will be all that easy.
"I think Merab, dude. That's who I would want to take out," Cejudo continued. "I do believe that he's gonna he's gonna take out Sean O'Malley. But I will say this, and quote me on this, [if] Sean beats him, he beats him at the beginning of the first round or at the beginning of the second. But as the fight goes on, he's in f****** trouble."
"He's in trouble," Cejudo said of O'Malley. "He could catch him because Merab has been caught like me. He's been caught hard by me. I'm just like, 'Damn.' But, I catch people with hooks in there, they'll go down. He's been caught by Marlon Moraes, he's wobbly, shaking knees, he's able to come back."
"He Could Maybe Even Stop O'Malley..."
While Merab Dvalishvili has only one win by finish inside the UFC - the aforementioned TKO victory over Marlon Moraes - Henry Cejudo thinks "The Machine" has the potential to stop Sean O'Malley within the distance in the biggest fight of his life.
"As the fight gets - as it prolongs, I do think that he could be in the position where he could maybe even stop O'Malley," Cejudo noted.
