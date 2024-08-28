Sean O'Malley Responds to UFC Rival’s "Jake Paul Route" Accusation
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling hasn’t been impressed by Sean O’Malley’s title reign thus far.
"Don't Tell Me You Beat The Best Guys"
“Funk Master” defended the UFC bantamweight belt three times before he was stopped by O’Malley at UFC 292 last year, but at UFC 300 the former champion returned to the win column when he made his featherweight debut and defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision.
Sterling is now scheduled to face unbeaten Movsar Evloev in a potential featherweight title eliminator at UFC 307, and on a recent episode of Versus Us with Eric Nicksick the 35-year-old was critical of O’Malley’s title defense against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299.
“He should have fought Merab [Dvalishvili] first, before fighting ‘Chito’,” Sterling explained. “You get an easier title defense against a guy you’re clearly worlds better than stylistically. The guy’s not gonna take you down. He can’t take you down, ‘cause he has no wrestling ability…If you wanna go the Jake Paul route and just pretend you’re this guy, this enigma of a fighter - Okay, great. You still have skills, but don’t tell me you beat the best guys at their best abilities, because that’s absolute bulls***.”
O'Malley Fires Back At Sterling
O’Malley’s dominant victory over Vera at UFC 299 also avenged the only loss of his professional career, and while “Suga” is now scheduled to face #1-ranked Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 there were plenty of fans that questioned the choice to book the “Chito” rematch as his first title defense.
The UFC’s reigning bantamweight king has been actively taking shots online at Dvalishvili during the lead up to their fight, and when O’Malley heard Sterling’s recent comments he didn’t hesitate to fire back at his former opponent.
Sterling may have vacated the bantamweight division in the hopes of winning another UFC title at featherweight, but given that he and Dvalishvili are close friends and training partners “Funk Master” will almost certainly be in attendance at Sphere on September 14 when “The Machine” tries to claim the bantamweight belt from O’Malley.
UFC 306 Free Fight: Sean O’Malley Avenges Only Pro Loss in Dominant Fashion
