Surging UFC Contender Makes Massive Jump in UFC Rankings Following Upset-Win

With another UFC Fight Night event in the books, the promotion’s official rankings have undergone a few adjustments.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is set to return to Perth, Australia this Saturday for a card headlined by former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates, and last weekend another former UFC titleholder was also in action at the Meta APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.

Making his fourth featherweight appearance, Aljamain Sterling put on a largely dominant showing in the main event of UFC Vegas 116 to halt the rise of Youssef Zalal, who had won five-straight fights and finished four opponents since rejoining the UFC in 2024.

Aljamain Sterling Moves Closer Towards Featherweight Title Shot

Ranked as the featherweight division’s #5 contender heading into UFC Vegas 116, Sterling has moved up one place to #4 and swapped spots with former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez.

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Funk Master” has now won back-to-back fights after he also took a unanimous decision over two-time title challenger Brian Ortega in his only outing of 2025. His lone featherweight loss came at the hands of undefeated contender Movsar Evloev, who occupies the division’s #1 spot after defeating Lerone Murphy in the main event of UFC London.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Lerone Murphy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The win at UFC Vegas 116 puts Sterling in the conversation for a featherweight title shot (though Evloev should presumably get the next crack at Alexander Volkanovski), while Zalal switched places with Arnold Allen and now sits at #8 in the official UFC rankings.

Joselyne Edwards Vaults into Top 5 of UFC Rankings

Other than Sterling, the biggest winner at UFC Vegas 116 was easily Joselyne Edwards, who took on fellow top-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Norma Dumont in the night’s co-main event.

Nora Cornolle (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) in a womens bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both women came into the matchup looking to extend their respective win streaks and try to position themselves for a crack at the winner of the still-planned title bout between Kayla Harrison and returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes. Following three rounds of action, it was Edwards who got her hand raised via unanimous decision and extended her winning run to five fights.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“La Pantera” impressively finished the previous four opponents she faced before UFC Vegas 116 and has vaulted up a staggering eight spots to #3 in the women’s bantamweight rankings, bumping Dumont down to #4 in the process after the Brazilian previously won six-straight fights.