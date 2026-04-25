UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youseff Zalal Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV tonight (April 25) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The main event will see Youssef Zalal try to score the biggest win of his career and extend and unbeaten start to his second UFC run when he takes on former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, who is 2-1 since moving up to the featherweight division and most recently defeated two-time title challenger Brian Ortega last August.
The night’s co-main event is also an important matchup for the women’s bantamweight division, as Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards will both put their respective win streaks on the line and try to put themselves in the conversation for a title shot.
UFC Vegas 116 Main Card Predictions
Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
I won’t be shocked if Zalal is able to secure what would be a massive win, but I can’t pick against Sterling here given that he represents a pretty big step up in competition.
(Pick: Sterling)
Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
This would be a fairly clear number one contender fight if we weren’t still waiting on Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, and I think Dumont will be the one to extend her winning run in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Dumont)
Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez
I expect that Garcia will challenge Hernandez more than he might be expecting, but the American has the power advantage and isn’t going to get outwrestled here.
(Pick: Hernandez)
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti
Perennially underrated, Grant is capable of spoiling both Martinetti’s UFC debut and his 15-fight win streak.
(Pick: Grant)
Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
It’s been great seeing an underrated veteran like Barcelos put together a four-fight win streak at this late stage of his career, but Jackson’s power could be the difference here.
(Pick: Jackson)
Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann
This should be Spann’s fight if he just keeps things standing, but I have a feeling that he’s going to find himself tangled up with Buchecha at some point.
(Pick: Buchecha)
UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card Predictions
Rodolfo Viera vs. Eric McConico
Viera is unlikely to score a knockout like in McConico’s previous two UFC losses, but he should be able to put on a dominant display here if he can bring things to the mat.
(Pick: Viera)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey
Both of these middleweights are likely fighting for their jobs in Las Vegas, and I’ll side with McVey to find a stoppage and secure his first UFC victory.
(Pick: McVey)
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
It’s difficult to trust Bueno Silva here given her recent run of results, but I also don’t think that Montague should be as heavily-favored as she currently is.
(Pick: Bueno Silva)
Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden
Durden is always game, but this is a tough matchup for a fighter that’s already suffered four-straight losses.
(Pick: Durden)
Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan
Brennan was a bit of surprise signing for the UFC, and I’ll side with the Bellator veteran to pull off an upset here in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Brennan)
Max Griffin vs. Victor Valenzuela
A loss here could spell the end of the Griffin’s UFC career, and I think the veteran can spoil Valenzuela’s promotional debut if he avoids eating too many big shots.
(Pick: Griffin)
Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri
Polastri is the more experienced fighter here and should definitely be favored, but I think her trend of alternating wins and losses will continue when she squares off with Alencar.
(Pick: Alencar)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 116 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.