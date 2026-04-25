UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youseff Zalal Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV tonight (April 25) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see Youssef Zalal try to score the biggest win of his career and extend and unbeaten start to his second UFC run when he takes on former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, who is 2-1 since moving up to the featherweight division and most recently defeated two-time title challenger Brian Ortega last August.

The night’s co-main event is also an important matchup for the women’s bantamweight division, as Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards will both put their respective win streaks on the line and try to put themselves in the conversation for a title shot.

UFC Vegas 116 Main Card Predictions

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I won’t be shocked if Zalal is able to secure what would be a massive win, but I can’t pick against Sterling here given that he represents a pretty big step up in competition.

(Pick: Sterling)

Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

Irene Aldana (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This would be a fairly clear number one contender fight if we weren’t still waiting on Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, and I think Dumont will be the one to extend her winning run in Las Vegas.

(Pick: Dumont)

Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez

Alexander Hernandez (red gloves) fights Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

I expect that Garcia will challenge Hernandez more than he might be expecting, but the American has the power advantage and isn’t going to get outwrestled here.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti

Davey Grant (red gloves) fights Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Perennially underrated, Grant is capable of spoiling both Martinetti’s UFC debut and his 15-fight win streak.

(Pick: Grant)

Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos

Montel Jackson (red gloves) fights with Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been great seeing an underrated veteran like Barcelos put together a four-fight win streak at this late stage of his career, but Jackson’s power could be the difference here.

(Pick: Jackson)

Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

Marcus Buchecha Almeida (red) defeats Aaron Johnson (blue) during the ADCC World Championship at Anaheim Convention Center. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

This should be Spann’s fight if he just keeps things standing, but I have a feeling that he’s going to find himself tangled up with Buchecha at some point.

(Pick: Buchecha)

UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card Predictions

Rodolfo Viera vs. Eric McConico

Rodolfo Vieira (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (not pictured) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Viera is unlikely to score a knockout like in McConico’s previous two UFC losses, but he should be able to put on a dominant display here if he can bring things to the mat.

(Pick: Viera)

Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey

Brunno Ferreira (red gloves) fights against Jackson McVey (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Both of these middleweights are likely fighting for their jobs in Las Vegas, and I’ll side with McVey to find a stoppage and secure his first UFC victory.

(Pick: McVey)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague

Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s difficult to trust Bueno Silva here given her recent run of results, but I also don’t think that Montague should be as heavily-favored as she currently is.

(Pick: Bueno Silva)

Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden

Jafel Filho (red gloves) fights Daniel Barez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Durden is always game, but this is a tough matchup for a fighter that’s already suffered four-straight losses.

(Pick: Durden)

Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan

Brennan was a bit of surprise signing for the UFC, and I’ll side with the Bellator veteran to pull off an upset here in his promotional debut.

(Pick: Brennan)

Max Griffin vs. Victor Valenzuela

Max Griffin (red gloves) fights Chris Curtis (blue gloves) during a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A loss here could spell the end of the Griffin’s UFC career, and I think the veteran can spoil Valenzuela’s promotional debut if he avoids eating too many big shots.

(Pick: Griffin)

Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri

Talita Alencar and Stephanie Luciano during their fight on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Zuffa LLC)

Polastri is the more experienced fighter here and should definitely be favored, but I think her trend of alternating wins and losses will continue when she squares off with Alencar.

(Pick: Alencar)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 116 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.