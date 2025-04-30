Ex-UFC fighter banned from competition after failed drug test
It was a shock to many to see Taila Santos withdraw from her last fight.
The ex-UFC title challenger-turned-PFL competitor was a heavy favorite to defeat Juliana Velasquez in April, but withdrew without reason.
Taila Santos accepts sanction after failed drug test
As revealed by U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA) on April 30, Santos has accepted a six month suspension for testing positive for banned substances.
"Santos’ six-month period of ineligibility began on March 21, 2025, the date her positive sample was collected. As a result of her positive test, Santos was also removed from the Card for the PFL World Tournament event on April 11, 2025." - USADA
Santos was demolished by Dakota Ditcheva in November 2024. At 31, she's still relatively young in her fighting career, but the suspension doesn't bode well for her success in the PFL.
