Charles Oliveira's manager gives Islam Makhachev ultimatum for next UFC fight

Could Makhachev vacate the UFC Lightweight Championship?

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Islam Makhachev is in an interesting position.

Makhachev may move u
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Will Islam Makhachev Move Up In Weight?

Considered by many, including the UFC's official rankings, as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the sport, Makhachev is eagerly awaiting his next opponent, with all signs likely pointing toward a super fight with former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria moved up in weight in an attempt to win a second belt, allowing ex-opponent Alexander Volkanovski to regain his once-coveted featherweight title earlier this month with a decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

While the promotion may have a difficult mess on its hands, former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has appeared to forge a path regarding what the lightweight division's immediate future may look like. According to Oliveira's manager, Diego Lima, Makhachev's options are simple: defend the belt, move up to welterweight (and vacate), barring the outcome of next Saturday's UFC 315 welterweight headliner between champion Belal Muhammad opposite Jack Della Maddalena.

Lima sat down with MMA Fighting to break it all down. It's not as complicated as one may see it, at least in his estimation.

Ilia Topuria Could Win Big In This Entire Saga

Could Topuria hold out
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“It’s like [Ilia] Topuria. I think the UFC will ask him to choose," Lima said. "If he says ‘I’ll fight’ [at 170], then they have to create an interim. I can’t put a whole division on hold. Personally, I think it’s absurd to hold an entire division.”

Lima said the UFC must act fast, as the community, much less Oliveira, is tired of waiting around.

“As for Makhachev, he’s said many times before he wants to move up,” Lima said. “Between Charles and Makhachev there’s a belt, and that’s what we want to win. But first we have to get to the belt, and there are two problems there. First, Belal’s fight. We don’t know what will happen if Belal wins or loses. And there’s also Topuria, and we don’t know the negotiation they had the moment he let go of the belt and moved up a division.”

It'll be interesting to see how everything unfolds, but it's clear that a logjam between multiple divisions is keeping some of the sport's biggest stars in limbo.

All that, plus much more, is forthcoming.

Zain Bando
