Cory Sandhagen reveals bold pre-fight preparation method for UFC Des Moines
Whatever it takes to get the job done is what UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen will do.
Cory Sandhagen Reveals Fight Camp Secret
Sandhagen headlines this Saturday in a bantamweight five-rounder opposite former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo from Des Moines, Iowa.
Although Sandhagen's fight camp has gone according to routine, there is a unique twist that could hinder or hurt him depending upon how one views the situation.
Sandhagen released a YouTube vlog where he revealed mushrooms are a key part of his routine during his preparation.
“I usually do a pretty heavy dose about two weeks before the fight, not like crazy, I’m not gonna do a hero’s dose or anything, but yeah,” Sandhagen said.
Inspired by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's protocol, Sandhagen said he wants to be remembered as someone who fought and trained the hard way.
Cory Sandhagen Locks In For UFC Des Moines
“So yeah, I usually do a pretty heavy dose of mushrooms a couple of weeks before I fight…I really just like exploring the subconscious parts of my mind and just expanding everything, it just makes me a more whole person. This is just part of my rituals, and it works for me,” Sandhagen said.
Sandhagen lost his last outing to Umar Nurmagomedov this past summer, but maintains having won three of his last four fights.
Meanwhile, Figueiredo has won three of his last five fights as he lost a decision to former Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan this past November.
The winner likely remains in the conversation for a title shot down the road, while the loser goes back to the drawing board.
