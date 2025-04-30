MMA Knockout

PFL 2025: Davis vs. Wilkinson fights to watch, TV channel & full card

Mathew Riddle

PFL

PFL resumes its 2025 World Tournament with the light heavyweight and heavyweight first rounds this Thursday, May 1.

Headlining the card is UFC-Bellator veteran Phil Davis, making his first PFL appearance. 'Mr. Wonderful' fights two-time PFL champion Rob Wilkinson.

In the co-main event, former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky takes on prospect Sergey Bilostenniy.

Who's fighting?

PFL's fourth instalment of their 2025 World Tournament features nine fights.

  • Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson; Light Heavy
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy; Heavy
  • Antionio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore; Light Heavy
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell; Light Heavy
  • Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson; Heavy
  • Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams; Heavy
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes; Light Heavyh
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably; Heavy
  • Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier; Light Heavy

What time does PFL 4 begin?

PFL 4 begins at 7 pm ET on Thursday, May 1. This will be 12 am Friday morning for European fans.

Where can I watch PFL 4?

PFL is available to watch for all DAZN subscribers.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

