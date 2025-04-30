PFL 2025: Davis vs. Wilkinson fights to watch, TV channel & full card
PFL resumes its 2025 World Tournament with the light heavyweight and heavyweight first rounds this Thursday, May 1.
Headlining the card is UFC-Bellator veteran Phil Davis, making his first PFL appearance. 'Mr. Wonderful' fights two-time PFL champion Rob Wilkinson.
In the co-main event, former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky takes on prospect Sergey Bilostenniy.
Who's fighting?
PFL's fourth instalment of their 2025 World Tournament features nine fights.
- Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson; Light Heavy
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy; Heavy
- Antionio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore; Light Heavy
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell; Light Heavy
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson; Heavy
- Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams; Heavy
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes; Light Heavyh
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably; Heavy
- Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier; Light Heavy
What time does PFL 4 begin?
PFL 4 begins at 7 pm ET on Thursday, May 1. This will be 12 am Friday morning for European fans.
Where can I watch PFL 4?
PFL is available to watch for all DAZN subscribers.
