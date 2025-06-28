Tom Aspinall offers brutal solution for cheating MMA fighters
Tom Aspinall ripped on steroid cheats in the UFC, with a recent comment pinning MMA drug cheats as sick individuals, and pieces of s---.
Now the newly minted heavyweight champion, Aspinall looks to make his reign quick and exciting for fight fans. Simultaneously, he's putting his feud with Jon Jones to bed, but not without implicating 'Bones' into a short rant about steroid cheats.
Jones notoriously failed several drug tests in his time in the UFC, which has eradicated him from GOAT conversations for many fans. Aspinall's take on performance enhancing drugs in the promotion goes beyond simple rankings talk...
'You should never be able to fight again' ... Aspinall blasts steroid cheats in MMA
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the British champion made a comparison between cheating in cycling, to cheating in MMA.
"If you're a sprinter, and you take PEDs and you win a race, that's okay," Aspinall remarked. "You're a cheat, you've won, they'll take your title off you or whatever...
"If your job is to hurt another person... Which could potentially redirect the rest of their entire life past fighting, you're an absolute piece of s---. You should never be able to fight again.
". . . It's disgusting and anybody who's caught doing any kind of [performance enhancing drugs]... You're a pretty sick individual in my opinion."
PED-abuse especially in heavyweight MMA is dangerous territory. Most notably, heavyweight MMA legend Mark Hunt sued the UFC for pitting him against an enhanced Brock Lesnar at UFC 200.
'The Super Samoan' accused the UFC and CEO Dana White of knowing Lesnar was using PEDs before the fight, but allowed it to proceed. Ultimately, the case was dismissed.
