Tom Aspinall Shares Major Update After Vacating UFC Heavyweight Belt

Tom Aspinall is making some significant changes to his life outside of fighting after relinquishing the UFC heavyweight belt.

Now nearly a year removed from his last trip to the Octagon, Aspinall is facing arguably the biggest challenge of his career after an injury setback derailed plans for a reported return fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

The 33-year-old first met Gane at UFC 321, where their heavyweight title bout came to a premature end when Aspinall was poked in both of his eyes late in the first round and left unable to continue.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane 2 Was Targeted for UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden

Aspinall’s recovery period has been difficult, to say the least, as the now-former UFC heavyweight titleholder underwent double eye surgery before he finally manage to return to training.

Tom Aspinall in the aftermath of his fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. | (Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

One of the 33-year-old’s eyes unfortunately experienced significant damage during a recent training session, which essentially reset Aspinall’s road to recovery and ultimately forced him to give up the UFC heavyweight belt.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s been no formal announcement form the UFC thus far regarding plans for the undisputed heavyweight title, but Gane currently holds the division’s interim belt after he knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Tom Aspinall Puts Podcast on Hiatus After Latest Injury Setback

Aspinall has kept an active presence online in the time since his fight with Gane at UFC 321, but this week the UFC star announced that he’s going to be taking a step back from podcasting and social media for the time being.

Tom Aspinall watches as Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve really enjoyed it, but moving forward, I don’t think I’ll have enough time to focus on podcasting for now,” Aspinall explained on his Youtube channel. “So, maybe we’ll come back to it one day, but for right now, I’m just focusing on getting back to fighting. That’s my focus, that’s what I wanna do. So, thanks to everyone for listening, thanks for supporting me through all the bad times as well.”

Tom Aspinall (red gloves) fights Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Provided that there are not further setbacks with Aspinall’s recovery, Ariel Helwani recently reported that the current hope is the former UFC heavyweight champion might be able to return early in 2027.

Cirly Gane Still Currently Listed as Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion

Despite numerous reports declaring that Gane is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion, as of yet the UFC hasn’t made a formal announcement promoting “Bon Gamin” from his current interim titleholder status.

UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether Gane does get promoted to undisputed champion (as Aspinall himself was when Jon Jones retired from the UFC and vacated the heavyweight belt) the Frenchman will serve as one half of whatever heavyweight title bout the UFC puts together next.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former two-division UFC titleholder Pereira is still eager for a rematch with Gane after the Brazilian felt he was repeatedly hit in the back of the head during the finishing sequence of their first fight, and

undefeated heavyweight Josh Hokit is also currently in the mix as well after stopping Derrick Lewis earlier in the night on UFC Freedom 250.