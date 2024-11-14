Israel Adesanya's Bold Prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has put his old rivalry to rest to predict the UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
Jones and Miocic vie for the heavyweight title on Saturday, November 16. While it may not be the title fight the fans are calling for, with Aspinall on the shelf, there is still plenty of allure to the matchup, and Miocic could be being overlooked.
With that said, Adesanya didn't need to think twice about his prediction for the fight.
Israel Adesanya Picks Jon Jones to Defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309
"I'm gonna pick Jon Jones," Adesanya predicted on his YouTube channel on November 13. "I'm gonna pick it by [the first two rounds], he's gonna finish him [Miocic]. ... If Stipe gets it done it will be the biggest upset in UFC history, if he gets it done, and that should be motivation for him...
"... Yeah I'm gonna go Jon Jones within the first two rounds. I don't know if it's gonna be knockout or submission... I think he's gonna get it done in crazy fashion."
Jones currently resides as a -650 favorite over Miocic, which is the largest disparity in a UFC title fight this year.
