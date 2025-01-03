Tony Ferguson Teases Next Fight Amid Worst Losing Streak in UFC History
Another year, another UFC fight for Tony Ferguson?
That's what we're all wondering for the former interim lightweight champion, who "semi-retired" after his eighth-straight loss, laying down only one glove in the Octagon after getting tapped out by Michael Chiesa in August.
Former UFC Title Challenger Steve Erceg Given Another Stiff Test After Knockout Loss
Months later and 2025 now upon us, it seems as though Ferguson isn't done fighting just yet, hinting at one more redemption story - not having won since he defeated "Cowboy" Cerrone in 2019.
“Completely Destroyed Myself,.. To Re-Invent It," Ferguson wrote on Instagram. "As an Artist I Aim To show Something You’ve Never Seen Before 🥋 Happy New Year Crew🍃 2025 in my sights- Champ 🦹♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Stay Tuned & Watch The Magic Unfold 🪄💨🍃 New Missions Acknowledged 🔥 # MrDestiny 🚣♂️💨🍃 Fight News Coming Soon."
Fights news apparently on the way, the 40-year-old Ferguson didn't reveal if it was another UFC offer or something outside of the promotion.
While on the worst losing skid in UFC history, it goes without saying Tony Ferguson lost to some of the best fighters on the planet, including but not limited to, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.
A knockout loss to Gaethje in 2020 ended a sensational 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division for Ferguson, never to see the former interim champion challenge for a UFC title ever again.
