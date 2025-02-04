What's next for Israel Adesanya? Former UFC champion reveals plans moving forward
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is acutely aware he isn't the same fighter he once was.
Adesanya Reacts Following Knockout-Loss
After dropping his third-straight fight against Nassourdine Imavov, his fourth loss in his last five fights, Adesanya finally broke down what has gone south since losing his belt in Sept. 2023.
Despite winning Round 1 on all three judges' scorecards, Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC), who has now won his last four fights, caught Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) with a thunderous right hand after Imavov had committed an inadvertent eye poke seconds beforehand. It was a wrap just 60 seconds into Round 2 of the scheduled five-round non-title fight.
“Round 1, I was in control of everything,” Adesanya said. “In hindsight, maybe I should have taken some time. I just didn’t want him to rest because I knew he was tired. So, I didn’t want him to rest. But again, 20/20.”
Future Plans For "The Last Stylebender"
Adesanya said he understands the pressure of being a high-profile MMA star bound by fame and fortune. However, regarding the bottom line, Adesanya said the fans misunderstand what professional fighters of his stature have to endure to be great all around.
"I don’t think it’s for them to know,” Adesanya said. “You have to really be in it to know. It’s only a privilege only few will ever get to this point and understand. To be able to feel something so great, but also feel something so deep and so – ugh."
Adesanya said he wants extended time off but isn't sure what that will look like just yet.
“I have to chill and then think about things,” Adesanya said. “I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up, and yeah, see what I want to. I was going to do that anyway, but you know, now I’m forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that.”
