MMA Knockout

What's next for Israel Adesanya? Former UFC champion reveals plans moving forward

Israel Adesanya has taken his post-fight reflection to heart and further addressed where his MMA career is headed.

Zain Bando

Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is acutely aware he isn't the same fighter he once was.

Adesanya Reacts Following Knockout-Loss

After dropping his third-straight fight against Nassourdine Imavov, his fourth loss in his last five fights, Adesanya finally broke down what has gone south since losing his belt in Sept. 2023.

Dricus du Plessis sends vicious message to Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312 fight

Despite winning Round 1 on all three judges' scorecards, Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC), who has now won his last four fights, caught Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) with a thunderous right hand after Imavov had committed an inadvertent eye poke seconds beforehand. It was a wrap just 60 seconds into Round 2 of the scheduled five-round non-title fight.

Nassourdine Imavov celebrates after defeating Israel Adesanya in their main event fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Nassourdine Imavov celebrates after defeating Israel Adesanya in their main event fight at UFC Saudi Arabia. / (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Round 1, I was in control of everything,” Adesanya said. “In hindsight, maybe I should have taken some time. I just didn’t want him to rest because I knew he was tired. So, I didn’t want him to rest. But again, 20/20.”

Future Plans For "The Last Stylebender"

Adesanya said he understands the pressure of being a high-profile MMA star bound by fame and fortune. However, regarding the bottom line, Adesanya said the fans misunderstand what professional fighters of his stature have to endure to be great all around.

Israel Adesanya reacts to defeating Alex Pereira during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Israel Adesanya reacts to defeating Alex Pereira during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"I don’t think it’s for them to know,” Adesanya said. “You have to really be in it to know. It’s only a privilege only few will ever get to this point and understand. To be able to feel something so great, but also feel something so deep and so – ugh."

Sean Strickland promises 'a f****** war' in Dricus du Plessis rematch at UFC 312

Adesanya said he wants extended time off but isn't sure what that will look like just yet.

Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.
Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. / (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

“I have to chill and then think about things,” Adesanya said. “I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up, and yeah, see what I want to. I was going to do that anyway, but you know, now I’m forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that.”

More UFC & MMA News

• UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell apologizes for controversial Hitler comments

• Youssef Zalal on Jack Shore's retirement from the UFC - ‘An honor to share the cage’

• Grant Dawson backs Tsarukyan for UFC title shot: ‘Could give Islam the most problems'

• UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya 'getting caught' vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News