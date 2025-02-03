MMA Knockout

Sean Strickland promises 'a f****** war' in Dricus du Plessis rematch at UFC 312

Expect the UFC 312 rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland to be better than the original last January.

Zain Bando

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland pulled no punches when discussing his rematch against current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis, which headlines UFC 312 this Saturday from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, to top a 13-fight pay-per-view event at Qudos Bank Arena.

Strickland Wants "Dogfight" In Du Plessis Rematch

Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) who earned a chance to regain his title with an oddly-scored split decision victory against former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) last June in the co-main event during UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, expects the second encounter with Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) to pick up right where their first fight left off: anti-climactic.

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya 'getting caught' vs. Nassourdine Imavov

"Even when I'm doing things right [in fights], in my head I'm doing things wrong," Strickland said.

Strickland chooses not to watch his own fights nor display his once-coveted championship title publicly, citing "low self-esteem" and being an "abused kid." He would rather put his finishing skills to the test in the Octagon rather than articulate fight-speak language at a bare bones level, he said.

"When you're fighting, you want to be as stoic as possible," Strickland said. "There are so many guys when they go in there and they're thinking about all this [irrelevant] s***. Your brain should be blank and be focusing on the task at hand. Who I am as a person – who I am a person when that cage door shuts [behind me], all I am is Sean, the fighter."

Sean Strickland fights Dricus du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Sean Strickland fights Dricus du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Regarding the rematch with Du Plessis, fresh off his first title defense last August at UFC 305 against former champion and Strickland opponent Israel Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC), Strickland expects the best version of the South African yet.

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell apologizes for controversial Hitler comments

"When I got that [headbutt] cut [in Round 4], it really changed the dynamic of the fight," Strickland said. "I just think with this fight, it just needs to be a dogfight. More pressure, less feel."

Strickland said he has manifested getting another opportunity to avenge a loss and reclaim the title that was taken away from him, which is what the fight with du Plessis represents Saturday night.

Dricus du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Dricus du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"Me and Dricus have been thinking about this [fight] since we fought, before we fought," Strickland said. "It is going to be a f****** war."

Du Plessis "Willing To Die" At UFC 312

Du Plessis shares an identical viewpoint about the rematch.

Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya, calls for winner of UFC 312 title fight

Am I willing to die?… Absolutely that’s easy,” du Plessis said. “It’s 'Are you willing to kill a man in front of his family?' Yes, I am… and that’s why I’m world champ, because I say 'Yes' every single time”

By night's end, the 185-pound division is going to have completed another chapter in UFC rematch lore, adding to the likes of Anderson Silva vs, Chael Sonnen, Silva vs. Rich Franklin, Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker, Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero, and many more.

Dricus du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Dricus du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

For now, it's up to both men to deliver on their lofty expectations, with Strickland's perhaps more pertinent given that the decision from the first fight is widely debated amongst the MMA masses to this day.

Dana White shares interaction with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo at UFC Saudi Arabia

The card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. with its entire undercard portion, followed by the televised ESPN+ PPV offering at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

More UFC & MMA News

• BKFC on DAZN 4 live results & highlights for Julian Lane vs. Cameron Vancamp

• UFC prospect bests Dagestani standout in Saudi Arabia and calls out Umar Nurmagomedov

• Michael Page moves up a division, upsets "Bullet" at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

• UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya 'getting caught' vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News