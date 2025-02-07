Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
If you know Dominick Cruz, you know injuries have played their part in his career.
They had their say in the former UFC bantamweight champion's retirement as well, preventing him from one last fight against Rob Font at UFC Seattle this month.
Following multiple ACL tears and surgeries, Cruz withdrew from what would've been his 29th fight as a pro a few weeks ago. On Thursday, the 39-year-old announced this was the final straw in a career that's definitely had its bumps and bruises.
Dominick Cruz reveals key factor for beating UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili
Cruz Issues Retirement Speech
Cruz is retiring from MMA - his final fight a loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera in August 2022 in his home state of California.
"To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years," Cruz wrote on X. "I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career."
"I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first. This sport has been everything to me—it's helped to shape who I am.
"The Dominator" Leaves An Incredible Legacy
Coming back from insurmountable injuries time and time again, Cruz built himself back up, becoming a champion once more against a prime TJ Dillashaw in 2016. Cruz held the WEC and UFC titles, going undefeated from 2008 to the end of 2016.
There's no doubt Cruz is a future Hall of Famer for his contributions to the sport.
"Thank you to the UFC for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others," the former champion stated. "The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world."
Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland's disrespect before UFC 312
"I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always. With love, Dominick."
Dominick Cruz holds signature wins over TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber (twice), Demetrious Johnson, and Pedro Munhoz.
