Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland’s disrespect before UFC 312

Former Middleweight Champs Michael Bisping and Sean Strickland had a little fun during a recent pre-fight interview.

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Former UFC Middleweight Champions Michael Bisping and Sean Strickland are known for their charismatic personalities, but in an interview setting, it's a slightly different story.

Bisping & Strickland Roast Each Other In Pre-Fight Interview

Bisping, who has turned to broadcasting following his MMA retirement, spoke to Strickland before his middleweight title rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

Kelvin Gastelum fights Michael Bisping during a UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
Kelvin Gastelum fights Michael Bisping during a UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena. / David McIntyre-Imagn Images

Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral

The pair shared a mutual laugh as the interview began, where Strickland, a notably non-politically correct individual, took a dig at the UFC legend in an unforgettable viral moment.

"He can actually fight a little bit," Strickland said jokingly.

Bisping reminded Strickland of his career accolades. After all, Bisping became to first fighter from the United Kingdom to win The Ultimate Fighter, eventually clawing his way to the top of the 185-pound division by upsetting Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 on under two weeks' notice.

Strickland Looking To Become Two-Time Champion At UFC 312

Although it took Strickland over seven years to win a belt of his own, both men's personalities are essentially made for a long-term friendship. Bisping cited several sparring sessions together in the past, bringing the Xtreme Couture native back down to Earth, abeit briefly.

Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the two appeared to enjoy themselves. After all, fighters are a different breed. Each with their own kinks, tendencies, and superstitions. Neither man takes issue with that.

Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria

Regardless of what transpires in the Octagon on Saturday night for Strickland, who will attempt to avenge his title loss to du Plessis at UFC 297 from last January, he'll always have Bisping to mess around with.

Sean Strickland fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Sean Strickland fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In a rather lighter pay-per-view fight week with little starpower excluding the main and co-main event attractions, small interactions like this allow the MMA community to remain at ease that, yes, the sport can be perceived as fun every so often.

And ultimately, that's OK.

Published
Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

