Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland’s disrespect before UFC 312

Former UFC Middleweight Champions Michael Bisping and Sean Strickland are known for their charismatic personalities, but in an interview setting, it's a slightly different story.
Bisping, who has turned to broadcasting following his MMA retirement, spoke to Strickland before his middleweight title rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
The pair shared a mutual laugh as the interview began, where Strickland, a notably non-politically correct individual, took a dig at the UFC legend in an unforgettable viral moment.
"He can actually fight a little bit," Strickland said jokingly.
Bisping reminded Strickland of his career accolades. After all, Bisping became to first fighter from the United Kingdom to win The Ultimate Fighter, eventually clawing his way to the top of the 185-pound division by upsetting Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 on under two weeks' notice.
Although it took Strickland over seven years to win a belt of his own, both men's personalities are essentially made for a long-term friendship. Bisping cited several sparring sessions together in the past, bringing the Xtreme Couture native back down to Earth, abeit briefly.
Nevertheless, the two appeared to enjoy themselves. After all, fighters are a different breed. Each with their own kinks, tendencies, and superstitions. Neither man takes issue with that.
Regardless of what transpires in the Octagon on Saturday night for Strickland, who will attempt to avenge his title loss to du Plessis at UFC 297 from last January, he'll always have Bisping to mess around with.
In a rather lighter pay-per-view fight week with little starpower excluding the main and co-main event attractions, small interactions like this allow the MMA community to remain at ease that, yes, the sport can be perceived as fun every so often.
And ultimately, that's OK.
